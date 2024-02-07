HAMILTON is Coming to Winspear Opera House in May

Performances run May 8 – June 9, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

HAMILTON is Coming to Winspear Opera House in May

Single tickets for HAMILTON at Winspear Opera House will go on sale to the public on Thursday, February 8 at 10 a.m. online or by calling 800-982-2787. Tickets will be available for performances May 8 – June 9, 2024, at the Winspear Opera House as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.       
 
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $39 to $189 with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances.  There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
 
Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Dallas engagement should be made through BroadwayDallas.org.”
 
A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.
 
Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
 
HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.
 
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.
 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




