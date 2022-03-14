Get a Special Offer Now for NTPA Repertory Theatre's DISASTER! THE MUSICAL

Are you ready for some HOT STUFF? NTPA Repertory Theatre's production of Disaster! Opens March 11 and runs through March 20. To celebrate their 5th season, they are offering $5 off tickets to BWW readers with code DISCOBWW22.

This spoof of star-studded 1970s music and action films that was a hit both on and off Broadway will start your 2022 off with great music and lots of laughter for only $15 with discount. Disaster was written by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky , and Jack Plotnick . Set in the wildest decade ever, DISASTER! delivers earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and unforgettable hits like "Knock on Wood", Hooked on a Feeling", "Sky High" and Hot Stuff.