Garland Civic Theatre to Present WAIT AFTER DARK This Month

Garland Civic Theatre will present the heart-pumping thriller Wait Until Dark at Granville Arts Center (300 North 5th St, Garland, Texas) April 29 - May 15, 2022. This suspenseful drama centers around a blind housewife who is imperiled by a trio of men who break into her apartment. As the suspense builds, the woman discovers that her blindness just might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller's chilling conclusion. The production celebrates the fifty-five-year anniversary of the film Wait Until Dark starring Audrey Hepburn.

Show times are Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. General admission tickets cost $20, group tickets cost $15 each, and student tickets cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office (972-205-2790) or online at garlandcivic.org.

The cast list is as follows: Alexzandria Smith as Susy, Brian Hokanson as Roat, Jonathan Luce as Mike, Addam Vigil as Carlino, Bella Brown as Gloria, Chima Collin Akanno as Sam, Connor Stewart as Policeman, and Bethany Brown as Policeman. Stacey Upton directs.