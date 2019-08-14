GREATER TUNA Coming Up At Pocket Sandwich Theatre

What do Arles Struvie, Thurston Wheelis, Aunt Pearl, Petey Fisk, Phineas Blye, and Rev. Spikes have in common? In this hilarious send-up of small town morals and more, they are all among the upstanding citizens of Tuna, Texas' third smallest town.

The long-running Off Broadway hit features two actors, local talents Tony Martin and Nick Haley, creating the entire population of Tuna in a tour de farce of quick change artistry, changing costumes, and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. It's a barrel of laughs, ya'll.

Opening on August 23 and running through September 21 is GREATER TUNA, the famous and outrageous, Texas comedy by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard, directed by Andy Long.



All show times, prices and online ticketing are available on the website at www.pocketsandwich.com.





