GREASE to Open This Week at the Granville Arts Center

Garland Summer Musicals will present the Broadway and Film Classic Grease at the Granville Arts Center in Downtown Garland.

Follow Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies, and the Burger Palace Boys as they navigate high school to an unforgettable soundtrack in this Broadway and Film hit! The whole gang sings and dances around Danny and Sandy's romance, through such hit songs as Greased Lightnin', We Go Together, and many more!

J. Alan Hanna will stage Grease with Larry Miller as Music Director. The Choreographer will be Kelly McCain. Patty Granville is the Producer.

The Cast for Grease features Courtney Blanc as Sandy; Robert Mata as Danny; Alena Cardenez as Rizzo; Cameron Vance as Kenickie; Brandon Baker as the Teen Angel. Others featured: Paige Walker as Jan; Mary Margaret Gates as Marty; Allie Donnelly as Frenchy; Gena Loe as Patty; Sarah Mathers as Cha Cha; Nick Chabot as Roger; Brad Weatherford as Sonny; Gideon Ethridge as Dooty; Ryan Douglass as Eugene; Nolan James as Johnny, Steve Golin as Vince; Caren Sharpe-Herbst as Miss Lynch; Linda Frank as the Secretary. Ensemble includes: Kevin Davis Jr., Nate Frederickson, Brady Suggs, Tobi Berman, Allyson Guba, Annie Cahill, Emma Smith, and Savanna Worthington.

Set Design for Grease is by Kelly Cox. Production Manager for Grease will be Morgan Leigh Beach.

Staff for both shows include: Costume Design by Michael Robinson and the Dallas Costume Shoppe; Lighting Design by Jason Foster; Props Design by Robin Coulange; Stage Manager - Maddie Collins; Master Carpenter - Joe Murdock; Technical Director - Tim Doyle; Brenda Rozinsky - Assistant to the Producer; ASM - Alexandria Skowron; Assistant Props Director - Autumn Barganier; Assistant Tech Director - Jade Nguyen; Crew Chief - Morgan LeMay.

Grease show dates/times:

Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets:

GarlandArtsBoxOffice.com

972-205-2790

In-person at the Granville Arts Center Box Office (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and beginning two hours prior to curtain on the performance date)

Cleaning and safety protocols are being followed at the Granville Arts Center. The facility is cleaned thoroughly before and after each production. Seating is assigned with one seat in between each party, couple, or group.