Four Day Weekend Extends Run at Coppell Arts Center

Fort Worth-based comedy troupe, Four Day Weekend, will extend their run at Coppell Arts Center – bringing their hilarious brand of improv comedy to the Center through January 2024. These nights of comedy will be performed on the second Thursday of each month in the Center’s Main Hall (September 14, October 12, November 9, December 14 and January 11). Doors for all shows open at 6 PM. The performance will take place at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Click Here or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

 

Comedy fans can kick-off the weekend early at the Coppell Arts Center with the show D Magazine describes as, “Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets Saturday Night Live.” Join the comedians named “Best Entertainment Experience in Texas” for award-winning comedy built around audience suggestions and participation. Four Day Weekend will provide side-splitting laughter through a comedy experience to remember. Plus, it’s never the same show twice! Audiences are encouraged to return each month to catch new material at all three shows in Coppell to get their comedy fix.

 

ABOUT COPPELL ARTS CENTER

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell.  Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to Click Here or Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

 

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began​ in the early 1880s, the original townsite. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market​, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, go to http://www.coppelltx.gov/about-coppell/old-town-coppell or Facebook, Twitter, orInstagram. Join the conversation by following #visitoldtowncoppell, #oldtowncoppell, and #coppell.

 




