Family Play PETE THE CAT Announced At Eisemann Center November 14

Eisemann Center Presents the Theaterworks USA production of PETE THE CAT, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. PETE THE CAT, a musical, is based on the series of books by Kimberly and James Dean.

Pete, a rock and roll cat, and his animal friends are living a life of freedom and jam sessions when they wander into a yard and Pete is caught by the cat-catcher and sent to spend a week as a house cat with a family. Pete meets his host family, the Biddles. He becomes roommates with Jimmy Biddle, a second grader who is nervous about the idea and has a lot of rules about behavior he wants Pete to follow. However, Pete likes to play it cool and is not a rule-follower. Jimmy brings Pete to school and his math test turns into an art class. Jimmy is flustered and copies another student's painting because he can't think of his own idea for a picture. He gets in trouble and has to create an original picture in order to pass second grade. To help him, Pete takes Jimmy in the VW (Very Wonderful) bus to find inspiration for his perfect picture. They travel to the beach, the moon, and Paris. When Jimmy finally learns to let loose and jam with magic sunglasses on, he paints the perfect picture!

PETE THE CAT, features book and lyrics by Sarah Hammond (Green Girl (SPF 2008), upcoming Wind-Up Girl (Ars Nova Uncharted) and music by Will Aronson (Scary Girl (NYMF 2009 Best Musical), upcoming Wind-Up Girl (Ars Nova Uncharted).The show was originally directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges (Broadway: Lysistrata Jones, Xanadu, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). The show features costumes by Jennifer Caprio with sets by Rob Odorisio.

Tickets range from $12-$22 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10 am until 6 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Group discounts for 10 or more are available by calling 972-744-4650.

Eisemann Extras, sponsored by Raising Cane's, is the interactive program inspired by our Family Theatre Series. From monsters and potions to petting zoos and tea parties, the Extras program is sure to put a smile on every child's face. The fun always starts at 1:30 pm on the day of every show. Space is limited and admission is sold by phone or online at www.eisemanncenter.com! *Sold separately from Family Theatre Series tickets.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Family Theatre Series season sponsors include Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Eisemann Extras sponsor Raising Cane's, Altrusa International, Inc. of Richardson, Texas, Mid-America Arts Alliance and media sponsors The Dallas Morning News and WRR 101.1 FM.







