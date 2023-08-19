Eisemann Center to Present Ranky Tanky With Special Guest Lisa Fischer in October

The concert will take place on Friday, October 13.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2023-2024 Season with RANKY TANKY and special guest Lisa Fischer on Friday, October 13 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. The soulful songs of the Gullah culture are brought to life by this band of native South Carolinians who mix the low country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B. The GRAMMY-winning powerhouse vocalist Lisa Fischer joins them as a special guest for this exclusive performance. Fischer has toured for over 25 years with the Rolling Stones and made a standout appearance in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom.

RANKY TANKY has achieved many firsts for South Carolina's West African-rooted Gullah community since their formation, earning yet another milestone at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards by taking home the Best Regional Roots Album prize for their sophomore release, Good Time. The album, which also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Chart, combines songs carried down through generations in the Sea Islands of the Southeastern United States with the band's own original compositions in the Gullah tradition. In Ranky Tanky's hands, this style of music has been described as “soulful honey to the ears” (NPR) while being covered by the New York Times, NPR's Fresh Air and The TODAY Show, who had the band on for a performance. RANKY TANKY (a Gullah phrase for “get funky”) is a group of five lifelong friends from Charleston, South Carolina who have established themselves as passionate global ambassadors for their local culture and community, helping to faithfully preserve the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day. RANKY TANKY was honored to be featured in President Biden's inauguration event, We The People.

Ranky Tanky is “lively, soulful honey to the ears.”

– NPR

Lisa Fischer “in concert is addictive. Every performance is so enriching, so exciting, so transcendent.”

– Minneapolis Star Tribune

After four decades of featured background singing with icons like Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Nine Inch Nails, MS. Lisa Fischer set out to take center stage with her own humble, heartfelt song. The 2013 Best Documentary Oscar-winning film Twenty Feet from Stardom altered the course of Lisa's musical journey, telling her story, with clips of her legendary duets with Sting or with Mick Jagger on “Gimme Shelter,” left audiences eager to see and hear more, so Lisa took the chance to set out on her own reinventing classic songs with JC Maillard and Grand Baton among others.


Tickets are $37-$57 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts:

The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




