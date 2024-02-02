Eisemann Center to Present HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES Starring Jason Petty

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM in the Bank of America Theatre. Hank Williams is known the world over as the most influential singer/songwriter ever. Now, acclaimed performer/musician Jason Petty, along with his four-piece band, is bringing the authentic and insightful story of Hank Williams Sr. to life in Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes for a special presentation. In Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes, Petty gives audiences a personal look at Williams growing up, how he became famous, who influenced the legendary singer /songwriter and performers today who are influenced by Williams.



Jason Petty made a striking impression on New York's Theatre District, starring in Hank Williams: Lost Highway which played for nine months to sold out audiences at the Little Shubert Theater. Audiences and critics alike were taken aback by Petty's amazing acting ability in his portrayal of Hank Williams. Petty won rave reviews from all the major critics, including the New York Times, Variety and Rolling Stone. The NY Post stated it best: “At times it seems as if Petty is not just offering an impersonation of Williams but channeling his ghost.” Another sign of recognition for Petty's brilliant performance of Hank Williams was being honored with an Obie Award (Off Broadway's Tony Award equivalent) for “Outstanding Actor”.

Backed by a four-piece band, just like Williams performed, the show is chock full of Hank's hits from ‘Your Cheatin' Heart' and ‘I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry,' to ‘Hey Good Lookin' and ‘Lovesick Blues.'

Not only will the great songs of Hank Williams Sr. be performed but audiences also be treated to a selection of songs from some of Hank's influences (including Jimmie Rodgers, Carter Family, Roy Acuff and Ernest Tubb), and those who were influenced by Hank (including George Jones, Webb Pierce, Faron Young, Elvis and Alan Jackson). “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” Wine Me Up,” and “Midnight in Montgomery” are just a few of such selections included in the set.

Tickets are $30-$40 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.