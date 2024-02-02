Eisemann Center to Present HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES Starring Jason Petty

Performances will take place March 15 & 16.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month Photo 4 NTPA Plano to Present SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Next Month

Eisemann Center to Present HANK AND MY HONKY TONK HEROES Starring Jason Petty

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM in the Bank of America Theatre. Hank Williams is known the world over as the most influential singer/songwriter ever. Now, acclaimed performer/musician Jason Petty, along with his four-piece band, is bringing the authentic and insightful story of Hank Williams Sr. to life in Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes for a special presentation. In Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes, Petty gives audiences a personal look at Williams growing up, how he became famous, who influenced the legendary singer /songwriter and performers today who are influenced by Williams.

Jason Petty made a striking impression on New York's Theatre District, starring in Hank Williams: Lost Highway which played for nine months to sold out audiences at the Little Shubert Theater. Audiences and critics alike were taken aback by Petty's amazing acting ability in his portrayal of Hank Williams. Petty won rave reviews from all the major critics, including the New York Times, Variety and Rolling Stone. The NY Post stated it best: “At times it seems as if Petty is not just offering an impersonation of Williams but channeling his ghost.” Another sign of recognition for Petty's brilliant performance of Hank Williams was being honored with an Obie Award (Off Broadway's Tony Award equivalent) for “Outstanding Actor”.

Backed by a four-piece band, just like Williams performed, the show is chock full of Hank's hits from ‘Your Cheatin' Heart' and ‘I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry,' to ‘Hey Good Lookin' and ‘Lovesick Blues.'

Not only will the great songs of Hank Williams Sr. be performed but audiences also be treated to a selection of songs from some of Hank's influences (including Jimmie Rodgers, Carter Family, Roy Acuff and Ernest Tubb), and those who were influenced by Hank (including George Jones, Webb Pierce, Faron Young, Elvis and Alan Jackson). “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” Wine Me Up,” and “Midnight in Montgomery” are just a few of such selections included in the set.

Tickets are $30-$40 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR Photo
Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR

Theatre Wesleyan has added a special understudy performance to their run of Lauren Gunderson's revenge comedy, Exit, Pursued By A Bear.

2
I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23 Photo
I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23

I HATE HAMLET, a Hauntingly Hilarious Comedy, Coming Up at Pocket Sandwich Theatre. Don't miss this hilarious production from Feb 23-March 23.

3
Photo: Get a First Look at Disneys BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project Photo
Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project

The Hopeful Theatre Project is presenting Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for their 5th Annual Valentine's Production. See photos!

4
Broadway Dallas Announces FORVIS As New Sponsor Of Membership Suite Photo
Broadway Dallas Announces FORVIS As New Sponsor Of Membership Suite

Broadway Dallas has announced that accounting and consulting firm FORVIS has signed on as the new corporate sponsor for the Broadway Dallas Membership Suite.

More Hot Stories For You

Theatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEARTheatre Wesleyan Adds Special Understudy Performance Of EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR
North Texas Irish Festival Returns To Fair Park Next MonthNorth Texas Irish Festival Returns To Fair Park Next Month
I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23I HATE HAMLET Announced At Pocket Sandwich Theatre, February 23- March 23
Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre ProjectPhoto: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project

Videos

Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas Video
Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL Performs On Good Morning Texas
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Calendar Girls in Dallas Calendar Girls
Allen Contemporary Theatre (1/26-2/11)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Dallas Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (1/04-2/03)Tracker
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap in Dallas Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Lubbock Community Theatre (3/29-4/07)
Dear Edwina in Dallas Dear Edwina
Lewisville Grand (4/04-4/06)
Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live in Dallas Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live
Coppell Arts Center (4/20-4/20)
Hairspray in Dallas Hairspray
Music Hall at Fair Park (6/18-6/30)
Crimes of the Heart in Dallas Crimes of the Heart
Theatre Coppell (2/23-3/10)
Little Women in Dallas Little Women
Genesis Children's Theatre (4/18-4/21)
& Juliet in Dallas & Juliet
Music Hall at Fair Park (1/28-2/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You