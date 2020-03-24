Eisemann Center Reschedules Last Keyboard Conversations Concert To June 15, 2020

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel, concludes the 2019-2020 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon with Fasciatin' Rhythms! in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7:30 pm (rescheduled from the original April 20 date). Jeffrey Siegel returns to the keyboard with a program that invites you to tap along to these rhythmic classical pieces during Keyboard Conversations. Enjoy the syncopated music of George Gershwin and Scott Joplin, the zesty polkas of Stravinsky and Shostakovich, and stirring marches of Prokofiev and John Philip Sousa. Other 2019-2020 Eisemann Center Presents events cancelled due to concerns related to COVID-19 include Comedian Tom Cotter (Mar. 13); The Choir of Man (Mar. 14); Steve Dorff (Mar. 20); and Dog Man: The Musical (Apr. 19).

In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. A Keyboard Conversation is a concert with each work on the program performed in its entirety. His brilliantly engaging concerts with commentary combine captivating remarks with world-class performances of masterpieces of the piano repertoire and conclude with a fast-paced Q-and-A session.



Single tickets range from $36-$42 and are available online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversationsconcert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program. Student concerts by Mr. Siegel are made possible by Mr. Robert Winn.



Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include: Methodist Richardson Medical Center, The Dallas Morning News, UT Dallas School of Arts & Humanities, Raising Cane's, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and radio partner WRR Classical 101.1 FM.





