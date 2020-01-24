Eisemann Center Presents Renee Taylor In MY LIFE ON A DIET

Eisemann Center Presents Renée Taylor in MY LIFE ON A DIET at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 pm with matinees on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. In MY LIFE ON A DIET, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might look and live like one, Renée dishes out both juicy anecdotes about and weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, and Barbra Streisand. She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna, her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her high and lows - on and off the scale - this comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

MY LIFE ON A DIET is written by Ms. Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and was originally directed by Mr. Bologna. MY LIFE ON A DIET made its New York premiere last summer with a critically acclaimed, extended run Off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clements. In November, Ms. Taylor won the annual United Solo Special Award for MY LIFE ON A DIET for her significant contributions to solo theatre during the year.

For more information, visit MyLifeOnADietPlay.com.

Tickets are $44-$52 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.





