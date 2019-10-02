Eisemann Center Presents Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member (along with Brian Setzer and Slim Jim Phantom), of the Grammy nominated music group The Stray Cats, who sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records, and were music video pioneers of the MTV. The Stray Cat's worldwide mega hits "Stray Cat Strut", "Sexy and Seventeen" and "Rock this Town" have become a part of the fabric of rock and roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included "Rock this Town" as one of the 500 most important songs in rock.



From the cover of the Rolling Stone magazine, to appearing on Saturday Night Live, to headlining the US Festival and touring with the Rolling Stones, Lee Rocker has seen and done it all. In addition to The Stray Cats and the Rolling Stones, Rocker has toured and performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, and John Fogerty. In 1982 Rocker and his father Stanley Drucker, (classical clarinetist) both received Grammy nominations; this was something that has only occurred twice in the history of the Grammy Awards. In 2012 Lee appeared on Broadway in the hit musical "Million Dollar Quartet" and in 2014 he was inducted into the Bass Player Hall of Fame. Rocker has received numerous honors for his contributions to music and the arts, including being inducted to the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the Long Island Music Hall of Fame and he is a recipient of the Visionary Artist Award by the City of Laguna Beach California. In his concert performances, Lee Rocker rocks every town and leaves every audience on their feet and cheering.



Lee Rocker has been consistently touring, recording and performing around the globe since 1980 and has cultivated a fanatically loyal following of rockers, rebels and all types of music lovers. He is known for making his upright double bass appear as if it were a lightweight instrument as he spins, throws it in the air, catches and plays it on stages throughout the world. His concert show is a time for him to tell stories about his days on the road and in the music business for the last 35 years - including sharing stories about his adventures lugging the giant piece of equipment around.

Tickets are $37-$49 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and Raising Cane's.





