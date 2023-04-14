Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eisemann Center Presents CHITA RIVERA: THE RHYTHM OF MY LIFE, June 23

The incomparable Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary Broadway career from West Side Story, Sweet Charity and more.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Come celebrate the one and only CHITA RIVERA in a unique concert event, coming to the Eisemann Center on Friday, June 23 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

The incomparable Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary Broadway career from West Side Story, Sweet Charity and Bye Bye Birdie to Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, The Visit and more. In addition to a tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse & Lee Adams, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and she received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

She trained as a ballerina (from age nine) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from the legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 19) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London's Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Her long-awaited book CHITA: A MEMOIR will be published by HarperOne in April, 2023. Her current solo CD is titled, And Now I Swing.

Tickets are $75-$90 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am - 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.




