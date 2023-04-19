Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eisemann Center Announces 2023-2024 Season Of KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel

Virtuoso pianist and storyteller Jeffrey Siegel returns to the keyboard with a program of featuring the intimate Sonata Opus 78 “For Therese,” and more.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Eisemann Center Announces 2023-2024 Season Of KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS With Jeffrey Siegel

Keyboard Conversations, featuring concert pianist Jeffrey Siegel will open the 2023-2024 Season sponsored by Dr. John F. Dixon, with The Power and Passion of Beethoven in the Bank of America Theatre at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Virtuoso pianist and storyteller Jeffrey Siegel returns to the keyboard with a program of featuring the intimate Sonata Opus 78 "For Therese," and the stormy Appassionata Opus 57.

Other concerts in the full series include Chopin and Liszt on Monday, December 4, 2023, featuring the sumptuous melodies and exhilarating virtuosity of these two favorite composers; Festive French Fare on Monday, February 5, 2024 features a feast for the ears, including Debussy (Clair de lune), Ravel and Poulenc; and the season will close with Three Great Romantics including the beloved masterpieces of Brahms, Tchaikovsky and Grieg on Monday, April 15, 2024. All concerts take place at 7:30 pm on Monday evenings in the Bank of America Theatre. Single tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023, but subscriptions will remain available until the first concert October 16, 2023.

In addition to his solo appearances, Jeffrey Siegel presents Keyboard Conversations, concerts with lively commentary in an innovative format that differs from traditional recitals and appearances with symphony orchestras. A Keyboard Conversation is a concert with each work on the program performed in its entirety. Mr. Siegel speaks briefly and informally to the audience before performing each composition, illustrating with a few pertinent musical examples from the keyboard.

Subscriptions are available now and range from $126 to $150 for fixed best seat locations. Single tickets range from $42-$50 and are available online May 19 at www.eisemanncenter.com or by phone through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at

972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Music teachers who purchase a ticket to a concert may request a complimentary ticket to bring a student to experience a Keyboard Conversations concert, an initiative made possible by the Eisemann Educates program.

Jeffrey Siegel has been soloist with some of the world's great orchestras. Abroad, these include the Berlin Philharmonic, London Symphony, Philharmonic and Philharmonia, Moscow State Symphony, Bayerischer Rundfunk, The Hague Residentie Orkest, Oslo Philharmonic, Stockholm Philharmonic and many others. In the United States, engagements include the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Chicago Symphony Orchestra. For more information about Mr. Siegel, visit www.keyboardconversations.com. Jeffrey Siegel is a Steinway artist.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




