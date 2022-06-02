ELF THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour This Holiday Season

NETworks Presentations will once again spread Christmas cheer with a national tour of the hit Broadway musical ELF. The production will hit the road in November with tour stops planned through the holidays in Columbus, Detroit, Durham, Fort Worth, Jacksonville, and St. Louis with more cities to be announced shortly. Confirmed tour dates are listed here.

"This heartwarming story is a holiday classic," said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, which produced the original Broadway production in association with Unique Features. "We're elated to send Buddy and all his joy and Christmas spirit across the country at a time when we all need a little lift."

ELF THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway on November 14, 2010, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, returning to Broadway in 2012. The First National Tour launched in 2012 with tours running each holiday season through 2018. ELF will relaunch a tour for the 2022 holiday season following a three-year hiatus. Casting will be announced at a later date.

ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Additional information is available at ElfTheMusicalTour.com.