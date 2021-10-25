ELF ON A SHELF'S MAGICAL HOLIDAY JOURNEY is Coming to Choctaw Stadium

The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey, a magical family-friendly immersive open-air, walk-through experience is coming to Choctaw Stadium in Arlington (formerly Globe Life Park) from November 18th through January 2nd. In this one-of-a-kind theatrical adventure, audiences will shrink down to elf size and assist Scout Elves in keeping Santa's sleigh on course.

This holiday phenomenon from Constellation Immersive (a new immersive experience company from Creative Artists Agency) in association with The Lumistella Company (the creators of The Elf on the Shelf), is bringing The Elf on the the North Texas area following a sold-out 2020 run in Los Angeles. The full experience will Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey to follow social distancing rules and all current health and safety precautions.

"We are thrilled to bring The Elf on the Shelf experience back for a second year after our successful run last year resonated with more than 130,000 people from Across the country," said Christa Pitts, co-CEO of The Lumistella Company. "As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present challenges to families everywhere, we are proud to safely transform stories from Santa's North Pole and The Elf on the Shelf tradition into an outdoor experience and expand the show into new and innovative realms."

For the Arlington production of The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey, Santa's Compass has gone haywire, and Santa's Chief Engineer Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman and the Scout Elves need human help to save Christmas! Audiences will journey into the concourse at Choctaw through an elftastic shrinking tunnel, and explore enchanting, showcasing a company of fifty cheer- building and acrobatic performers.

In the spirit of giving, The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey also invites guests to join them in spreading some holiday cheer by donating a toy to benefit Toys for Tots. The Toys for Tots toy drive will be collecting on-site until December 20th.

Emmy Award-Winning Creative Director and Set Designer, David Korins (Broadway's "Hamilton, "Dear Evan Hansen," Oscars 2019) also return to design scenic worlds that promise to be bigger and better. The creative team also includes Director David Alpert, Lighting Designer David Weiner, and Composer Curtis Moore who will further bring the beloved world of The Elf on the Shelf to multi-sensory life in a theatrical collaboration like none other.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the iconic The Elf on the Shelf brand, and deepen our collaboration with David Korins and the rest of the creative team that brings new dimensions and stories to this magical creative world," said Vance Garrett, chief creative officer, Constellation Immersive. "One of our immediate goals after the success of last year's show was to bring this experience to new audiences, and I can't wait for families in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area to immerse themselves in a new holiday tradition."

"After the events of the past 18 months, people around the world are eager to connect in meaningful ways and create new memories," said Thao Nguyen, producer, and co-head, Constellation Immersive. "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Journey represents the future of family- friendly entertainment experiences, and beautifully embodies the holiday spirit in an intimate and innovative setting."

Ticket prices start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults and go on sale to the public at 11:00 am PT on September 21st and are expected to sell out for this limited-time run.

For more information regarding The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey, ticket pricing and packages, and how to buy, visit https://elfontheshelfjourney.com. Please also follow The Elf on the Shelf Experience on social media at @magicalelfjourney.