ECHOES to Close 15th Season at Bruce Wood Dance Dallas

Bruce Wood Dance Dallas will present Echoes on Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, June 8 at 2:00 PM at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street in the Dallas Arts District. Reserved seating. Tickets are $25, $45, and $65 at TicketDFW.com or by phone at 214-871-5000. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. $15 Student and Senior Rush tickets will be available at the box office 90 minutes before each show. Curtain Chats follow each performance, giving audiences the opportunity to engage with the artists.

Bruce Wood Dance Dallas presents an incredible finale to its landmark 15th Season with Echoes-an unforgettable celebration of love, strength, and artistic legacy. The program features four powerful works: I'm My Brother's Keeper, an all-male, multigenerational masterpiece by Bruce Wood; Dvorák Serenade by world-renowned choreographer Lar Lubovitch; and two world premieres-Love and War by the legendary Ben Stevenson, O.B.E.; and Love Songs, a collaborative work by three former company members: Kimi Nikaidoh (artistic director, 2014-2018), Jennifer Mabus (educator and choreographer), and Nycole Ray (artistic director of Dallas Black Dance Theatre Encore!).

Echoes is a powerful finale to this landmark season celebrating the enduring spirit of love, legacy, and human connection. Approximate run time is 90 minutes, including two intermissions.

About Bruce Wood Dance Dallas

Nationally acclaimed Bruce Wood Dance Dallas is a contemporary dance company that harnesses the power of dance to entertain, enrich, and heal. Hailed as Dallas' "shining star" by Arts and Culture Texas, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas is built on the prolific artistry of acclaimed Texas choreographer Bruce Wood (1960-2014). Artistic Director Joy Bollinger leads the company with vision and heart. Recognized as "Best Dance Company" by D Magazine six times since 2013, Bruce Wood Dance Dallas has presented more than 40 world premieres and performed at prestigious venues including Jacob's Pillow, The Joyce Theater, and the Guggenheim Museum. The repertoire features masterworks by luminaries such as Jirí Kylián, Twyla Tharp, and Lar Lubovitch, as well as new commissions by today's most compelling choreographers.



Bruce Wood Dance Dallas programs and events are made possible in part by the following sponsors: Heritage Auctions (HA.com), Rodger Kobes+Michael Keller, James Lynn Williams, Ellen Kendrick Creative, Inc., TACA, Lancaster+Associates, Inc., Patricia Kozak, James Avery Artisan Jewelry, KERA, Donna Wilhelm Family Fund, Texas Commission on the Arts Cultural Districts Project, Generations of Giving Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, The Eugene McDermott Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts, City of Dallas Office of Arts+Culture, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, Communities Foundation of Texas, Carrington Coleman, WRR, E. Fay Jones Conservancy, and Virgin Hotels Dallas.

Comments

