Diwali Mela Returns to Cotton Bowl Stadium in November

Experience the grand celebration of Diwali in Dallas.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

The Greater Dallas-Fort Worth community is set to embrace the magic of “Diwali - The Festival of Lights” like never before as it prepares for the grand Diwali Mela 2023, a one-of-a-kind celebration to be held at the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium. The festivities will run from 5:00 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, November 4.

Highlighting the Extravaganza, guests will witness the hallmark of Diwali, as dazzling fireworks perfectly synchronized with lively Bollywood music. In addition to the fireworks, attendees will be treated to a laser show, cultural programming, kid's games, rides, vendor booths, and authentic Indian cuisine from various food vendors.

For those seeking a spiritual and intellectual experience, best-selling author Swami Mukundananda will share invaluable wisdom and life lessons, providing an opportunity for introspection. Attendees can also hear the tale of Ram Leela in a live theatre performance, shedding light on the profound significance of Diwali.

The event will also feature a Bollywood Concert, where renowned singers Amit Mishra, Jyotica Tangri, and Yazin Nizar will take the stage, playing chart-topping hits, including the global sensation “Nattu Nattu”.

Join us for this enchanting celebration of Diwali that promises to be the talk of the town. It's an opportunity for everyone, regardless of their background, to come together and experience the richness of Indian culture and the spirit of Diwali. Tickets start at only $12 and can be purchased at Click Here. Head to https://radhakrishnatemple.net for more information.




