Digital Lottery to be Launched for MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MEXICO at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth is launching a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct for Mariachi Herencia de México, the two-time Latin Grammy-nominated band taking mariachi music to new heights! Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets for the one night only performance. The group will make their Fort Worth debut at Bass Performance Hall on Tuesday, October 8 as part of the 2024-2025 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before the performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Monday, October 7, for the Tuesday evening performance, October 8. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $25 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall), Threads (@basshall) and Twitter/X (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

Mariachi Herencia de México comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series Lineup. The series also includes Monte Montgomery, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Holidays with the UNT One O’Clock Lab Band, The Music of Sam Cooke and UNT One O’Clock Lab Band Spring Showcase. Visit www.basshall.com/popularentertainment for more information.



