Dallas Theater Center's CLUE is Now on Stage

Dallas Theater Center's Clue, the first production of the 2022-2023 season, begins performances today at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Clue is directed by Daytime Emmy Award-winning Alan Muraoka; who has appeared on Sesame Street, as well as directed, for more than 25 years. Viewers may recognize him as "Alan", the beloved character who runs Mr. Hooper's store.

Clue, a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, will take place Sept. 8 through Sept. 25. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522- 8499.

Clue begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Making her DTC debut as a new Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member is Olivia de Guzman as Miss Scarlet, joined by acting company members Blake Hackler as Wadsworth, Christina Austin Lopez as Yvette, Alex Organ as Mr. Green, Tiffany Solano as Mrs. Peacock and Sally Nystuen Vahle as Mrs. White. The 2022-2023 season will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Vahle performing on Dallas Theater Center stages in a variety of roles.

Additional cast members include Savannah Elayyach as Cook, Blake Henri as Boddy, Braxton O. Johnson as Motorist, David Lugo as Professor Plum, Brian Mathis as Newscaster, Greg White as Colonel Mustard, and understudies Alli Franken, Mark Quach, and Gena Loe.

Joining Director Muraoka on the creative team is assistant director Alli Franken, scenic designer Jo Winiarski, costume/hair/make-up designer Jen Caprio, lighting designer Christina Watanabe, sound designer Sharath Patel, dialect coach Anne Schilling and movement consultant Carter Gill. The stage management team consists of Stephen Ravet as production stage manager and Laura Berrios as assistant stage manager.

Support for Clue is generously provided by Executive Producing Partner Kimberly-Clark. By special arrangement with The Araca Group, Work Light Productions and Michael Barra/Lively McCabe Entertainment. Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing. (www.broadwaylicensing.com)

Following Clue are the remaining 2022-2023 season productions presented as follows: Trouble In Mind (Oct. 13 - Oct. 30); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, Native Gardens (Feb. 16, 2023 - March 5, 2023); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, and Into The Woods (April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023); in the Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall. In addition, A Christmas Carol (Nov. 25 - Dec. 24) will take place in the Potter Rose Performance Hall. All dates, titles and venues are subject to change.