Dallas Symphony Orchestra Presents the World Premiere Of in October REMEMBERING RUTH BADER GINSBURG

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) presents the world premiere of Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich honoring the late Supreme Court Justice on October 7, 2021, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Zwilich's work will feature texts by Lauren K. Watel and will be performed by GRAMMY Award-winning Mezzo-Soprano Denyce Graves - one of Justice Ginsburg's favorite opera singers, who sang at her memorial - and pianist Jeffrey Biegel. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at dallassymphony.org.

Zwilich's new composition pays homage to and remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the first anniversary of her passing in September 2020. The work has been co-commissioned by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, with generous support of the Norma and Don Stone New Music Fund, The Billy Rose Foundation and donors through the American Composers Forum. The performance will mark the compositional debut for Zwilich with the DSO.

"The movement titles: Act I, Act II and Act III reflect the three stages in the voyage of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's remarkable professional life," said Zwilich. "Writing this has been a moving experience for me as I traveled metaphorically on the passionate voyage of her life."

Also on the program will be a work by pianist Jeffrey Biegel, Reflection of Justice: An Ode to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Biegel's composition was written in 2020 to honor Ginsburg. Ginsburg's passion for opera is reflected in the balance of the concert program. Audiences will also enjoy Mozart's timeless overture to Le nozze di Figaro, Wagner's dramatic overture to Der fliegende HollÃ¤nder and selections from Bizet's Carmen.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION AT https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/tribute-to-ruth-bader-ginsburg/