Dallas Summer Musicals Appoints Tom Watson as Chair of Board Of Directors

Dallas Summer Musicals has named Tom Watson as its Chair of the Board of Directors. Watson has served on the DSM Board since 2015 and has held chair positions on DSM's Governance and Finance Committees.

Watson is CEO of BKD, LLP, one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the country with 41 offices in 19 states. He joined the company's Little Rock, Arkansas office in 1992, then moved to Houston in 2004 where he specialized in providing services to health care organizations. In 2010, he relocated to Dallas to serve BKD's new office here, taking on various roles from healthcare regional industry leader, assistant managing partner and managing partner. He assumed the role of South Region Managing Partner in 2019 and was named CEO in 2021.

"I feel honored and elated to take on this important leadership position with DSM," said Watson. "DSM's future is full of opportunity and advancement, both in its mission to entertain and to educate and connect people through the power of art."

"We are looking forward to Tom's leadership as the new Chair. Tom has served in leadership roles with DSM for many years including Chair of the Finance Committee of the Board. His passion for DSM's main stage work and education initiatives is unmatched," said Kenneth T. Novice, President of DSM. "Not only has Tom been a regular donor to DSM and an active participant in all DSM functions but I also credit Tom with leading positive change in the organization for many years; I look forward to working more closely with him as DSM continues to grow in its impact in communities, its partnership with Dallas arts organizations, its production of new works and its presentations of the best of Broadway."

As chair of the DSM Board, Watson plans to lead the implementation of the revamped strategic plan, focusing on five pillars including diversity and inclusion, professional development, financial sustainability, patron experience, and community impact.

DSM is also pleased to announce the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors and seven new members to its Advisory Board. The newly elected individuals will help support the nonprofit's mission to bring the best of Broadway to North Texas and expand the impact of live theater into all corners of the community.

"We are very excited to welcome these new members and I look forward to the insight and expertise that each one of these professionals will bring to our Board of Directors and Advisory Board," said Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals.

New Members of Board of Directors

Vicki D. Blanton, Assistant Vice President - Senior Legal Counsel, Tax and Benefits, AT&T, Inc.

Florence Lowe, Founder and CEO, Alpha Genesis Labs

Micah Smith, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Robin Whitmeyer, Vice President/News Director, KDFW-TV

Dennis Wright, President, UMB Bank

New Members of Advisory Board

Jim Griffin, Partner, Scheef and Stone, LLP

Gina Hancock, Associate Attorney, Gibson Dunn

Nicole Hooper, PhD, PLLC

Sheri Rosen, Community Volunteer

Dean Rosencrans, Senior Vice President, First Horizon Bank

Adam Shulman, Deputy General Counsel, Celanese

Ryan Wood, Executive Producer of Innovation, WFAA-TV