Dallas Sidekicks Dancers Announce Virtual Auditions

The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers, a professional dance team supporting the Dallas Sidekicks of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), have announced they will be doing virtual auditions for their 2020-2021 dance team. Due to COVID 19 and social distancing recommendations, the team felt virtual auditions would be the safest way to hold the auditions this year. The application deadline is August 9, 2020 and the fee is $25.

"We are excited to have our 2020-2021 Dallas Sidekicks Dancers auditions this year. Although this year will be virtual, I believe it will widen the amount of talent. We look forward to connecting with talented individuals sharing the passion of dance and performance!", says Janae Green, Director of Dallas Sidekicks Dancers.

The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are looking for individuals that are team players, well-spoken and embody a true professional on and off the field. Applicants must complete an application and waiver form by August 9 at noon. They will then receive a choreography video with instructions on the video audition they will need to submit for the judges to review. The Dance Team will be announced August 24. 15-20 Dancers will be chosen.

"The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are such an integral part of our team and community. They represent the Sidekicks with the upmost professionalism on and off the field. On the field, they are the best dance team in the MASL and off the field they are engrained in the DFW community representing the Dallas Sidekicks at events, working with local charities and mentoring the next generation of dancers. We were fortunate to have hired former Dallas Mavericks Dancer Janae Green as our Dance Director last year and she did a tremendous job with our great group of dancers. She has big aspirations for her team, and we are very excited to see her take the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers to an even higher level this year." Says Paul Donaghy, Director of Sales and Marketing, Dallas Sidekicks.

To help applicants prepare for auditions the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are offering prep classes every Thursday for $15 at the Frisco Dance Studio located at 4350 West Main Street, #135, Frisco, Texas 75034. They are also providing mock auditions on a first come, first serve basis with a maximum of 20 girls for $25 each. The prep classes and mock auditions are both taught by professional NBA dancers and NFL cheerleaders as well as current Sidekick Dancers. To sign up applicants can email janae@dallassidekicks.org.

TIMELINE

Application and Waiver submission now. Deadline for submissions is August 9th at noon

Choreography video and instructions will be sent to applicants August 9th

Video submission deadline is Sunday, August 16 at noon

Judging will be Monday, August 17-Thursday August 20. Judges will submit scoresheets by email to Janae Green by noon on August 20

Finalist will be selected August 21st

Finalists will have virtual interview August 22nd with Janae Green, Director of Dallas Sidekicks Dancers

Dancers will be announced August 24

15-16 Girls will be chosen

VIRTUAL AUDITION REQUIREMENTS

Must be 18 years of age or older by August 12, 2020

Must be a high school graduate

Will need recent headshot (4x6 or larger preferred). Photos will not be returned, are for identification and should be current representation of what applicant looks like

Attire for video submission is half top, booty shorts and any shoe choice. Tennis shoes recommended)

A performance ready appearance is expected. No pony tails

Applications and waivers are to be complete by August 9, 2020 at noon, prior to video submission

DANCER REQUIREMENTS

The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are committed to a diverse team. They welcome all individuals, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law.

Must be able to commit to practices on Sundays and Thursdays (subject to change)

Must be able to commit to game days, TBA

Showmanship, energy and personality

Professionalism and maturity

Dance technique and style

Great memory with fast turn around

Positive attitude and teamwork skills

JUDGES

Alanna Sarabia - Co-Host, Good Morning Texas on WFAA and former San Antonio Spurs Silver Dancer

Stephanie Di Biase - Director of the Allen American Ice Angels and Former Dallas Mavericks Dancer

Eric Coronacion - Current Dallas Mavs ManiAACs

Lori Todd - Former SMU Pom Squad Director and former Dallas Mavericks Dancer

Ashley Williams - Former Dallas Mavericks Dancer

Michael Lark - Owner of Dallas Sports Fanatic and Professional Sports Photographer

Jennifer Cloutier - Former Director of the North Texas Dancers, former Dallas Mavericks Dancer, and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Paul Donaghy - Director of Sales and Marketing, Dallas Sidekicks

Janae Green - Director of the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers, former Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are a key component to the Dallas Sidekicks in-game entertainment. Fans can enjoy their performances at half time, in between quarters, and can find the ladies on the concourse taking pictures and signing autographs for their beloved Dallas Sidekicks fans! Off the pitch, the dancers can be found representing the Dallas Sidekicks at community and charitable events and appearances.

For more information on the Dallas Sidekicks Dancer please visit https://www.dallassidekicks.com/dancers or email Janae Green, Director of the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers at janae@dallassidekicks.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Lark

