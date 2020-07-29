Dallas Sidekicks Dancers Announce Virtual Auditions
The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers, a professional dance team supporting the Dallas Sidekicks of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), have announced they will be doing virtual auditions for their 2020-2021 dance team. Due to COVID 19 and social distancing recommendations, the team felt virtual auditions would be the safest way to hold the auditions this year. The application deadline is August 9, 2020 and the fee is $25.
"We are excited to have our 2020-2021 Dallas Sidekicks Dancers auditions this year. Although this year will be virtual, I believe it will widen the amount of talent. We look forward to connecting with talented individuals sharing the passion of dance and performance!", says Janae Green, Director of Dallas Sidekicks Dancers.
The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are looking for individuals that are team players, well-spoken and embody a true professional on and off the field. Applicants must complete an application and waiver form by August 9 at noon. They will then receive a choreography video with instructions on the video audition they will need to submit for the judges to review. The Dance Team will be announced August 24. 15-20 Dancers will be chosen.
"The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are such an integral part of our team and community. They represent the Sidekicks with the upmost professionalism on and off the field. On the field, they are the best dance team in the MASL and off the field they are engrained in the DFW community representing the Dallas Sidekicks at events, working with local charities and mentoring the next generation of dancers. We were fortunate to have hired former Dallas Mavericks Dancer Janae Green as our Dance Director last year and she did a tremendous job with our great group of dancers. She has big aspirations for her team, and we are very excited to see her take the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers to an even higher level this year." Says Paul Donaghy, Director of Sales and Marketing, Dallas Sidekicks.
To help applicants prepare for auditions the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are offering prep classes every Thursday for $15 at the Frisco Dance Studio located at 4350 West Main Street, #135, Frisco, Texas 75034. They are also providing mock auditions on a first come, first serve basis with a maximum of 20 girls for $25 each. The prep classes and mock auditions are both taught by professional NBA dancers and NFL cheerleaders as well as current Sidekick Dancers. To sign up applicants can email janae@dallassidekicks.org.
TIMELINE
Application and Waiver submission now. Deadline for submissions is August 9th at noon
Choreography video and instructions will be sent to applicants August 9th
Video submission deadline is Sunday, August 16 at noon
Judging will be Monday, August 17-Thursday August 20. Judges will submit scoresheets by email to Janae Green by noon on August 20
Finalist will be selected August 21st
Finalists will have virtual interview August 22nd with Janae Green, Director of Dallas Sidekicks Dancers
Dancers will be announced August 24
15-16 Girls will be chosen
VIRTUAL AUDITION REQUIREMENTS
Must be 18 years of age or older by August 12, 2020
Must be a high school graduate
Will need recent headshot (4x6 or larger preferred). Photos will not be returned, are for identification and should be current representation of what applicant looks like
Attire for video submission is half top, booty shorts and any shoe choice. Tennis shoes recommended)
A performance ready appearance is expected. No pony tails
Applications and waivers are to be complete by August 9, 2020 at noon, prior to video submission
DANCER REQUIREMENTS
The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are committed to a diverse team. They welcome all individuals, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law.
Must be able to commit to practices on Sundays and Thursdays (subject to change)
Must be able to commit to game days, TBA
Showmanship, energy and personality
Professionalism and maturity
Dance technique and style
Great memory with fast turn around
Positive attitude and teamwork skills
JUDGES
Alanna Sarabia - Co-Host, Good Morning Texas on WFAA and former San Antonio Spurs Silver Dancer
Stephanie Di Biase - Director of the Allen American Ice Angels and Former Dallas Mavericks Dancer
Eric Coronacion - Current Dallas Mavs ManiAACs
Lori Todd - Former SMU Pom Squad Director and former Dallas Mavericks Dancer
Ashley Williams - Former Dallas Mavericks Dancer
Michael Lark - Owner of Dallas Sports Fanatic and Professional Sports Photographer
Jennifer Cloutier - Former Director of the North Texas Dancers, former Dallas Mavericks Dancer, and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Paul Donaghy - Director of Sales and Marketing, Dallas Sidekicks
Janae Green - Director of the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers, former Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Sidekicks Dancers are a key component to the Dallas Sidekicks in-game entertainment. Fans can enjoy their performances at half time, in between quarters, and can find the ladies on the concourse taking pictures and signing autographs for their beloved Dallas Sidekicks fans! Off the pitch, the dancers can be found representing the Dallas Sidekicks at community and charitable events and appearances.
For more information on the Dallas Sidekicks Dancer please visit https://www.dallassidekicks.com/dancers or email Janae Green, Director of the Dallas Sidekicks Dancers at janae@dallassidekicks.org.
Photo Credit: Michael Lark