Dallas Opera Announces Semi-Finalists For Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition
Finalists will be chosen and compete on Friday, March 31, at 7:30pm at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House.
The Dallas Opera announced 18 semi-finalists for the second annual Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition presented by The Dallas Opera Guild and co-chaired by Jana and Mac Irwin. Finalists will be chosen and compete on Friday, March 31, at 7:30pm at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St., Dallas, TX.)
The Biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition uniquely supports emerging Texas singers by offering an opportunity to showcase their talents on the Winspear stage, a chance to be discovered, and win cash prizes. Audience members are invited to participate by voting for the "People's Choice" winner of the evening.
Semi-Finalists include sopranos Adia Evans, Sophia Formella, Rebecca Germany, Kristen Marie Gillis, Mariah Graves, Bethany Jelinek, Celeste Morales, Janell Cherie, and Lisl Wangermann; mezzo-sopranos Caroline Lee, Talin Nalbandian, Sarah Neal, Carlyle Quinn, and Riley Vagis; tenors Chance Jonas-O'Toole and Eric Laine; and bass-baritones Jacob Hanes and Jose Olivares.
Winners are selected by a distinguished panel of judges, chaired by The Dallas Opera's Artistic Consultant David Lomelí and including Ian Derrer, The Dallas Opera's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO; Donnie Ray Albert, renowned baritone and Senior Lecturer in Voice at the Butler School of Music at the University of Texas at Austin; Elizabeth Askren, conductor and Hart Institute Alumna and Faculty; and Kristian Roberts, The Dallas Opera's Director of Education.
The evening will be emceed by celebrated tenor David Portillo, past Vocal Competition winner and cast member of Dallas Opera's upcoming production of Così fan tutte.
Winners will be awarded $5,000 (first place), $3,000 (second place), $1,500 (third place), and $1,000 ("People's Choice").
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at dallasopera.org or by calling 214.443.1000 (Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm).