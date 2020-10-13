Dallas Black Dance Theatre Celebrates African American Dance Masters In a Virtual Performance

Featuring the work of Matthew Rushing, Associate Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) celebrates African American dance masters in Tribute, an inspiring work for the ages. Matthew Rushing Associate Artistic Director for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater choreographed the work.

Sponsored by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, the Legacy Series + Dancemaker's Discussion is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 7:00 pm CDT. Tribute was originally developed/produced/premiered at Dallas Black Dance Theatre in November 2016 with support from the TACA Donna Wilhelm Family New Works Fund.

DBDT dancers take you back in time through 100 years of African American dance masters like Talley Beatty, Pearl Primus, Donald McKayle, Katherine Dunham, and Alvin Ailey in Tribute. Set to an original music score, the work is a collective testimonial that pays homage to the decades of generosity and inspiration by these extraordinary dance legends and mentors. In developing the work, choreographer Matthew Rushing and DBDT dancers collaborated in conversation to develop their shared point of view through the historical reflection of nostalgic dance themes, text and connection.

Mr. Rushing joined Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1992, became rehearsal director in 2010, and was promoted to the associate artistic director in January 2020.

He has performed for Presidents George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Saturday, October 24, 2020 Virtual Performance starts at 7:00 pm CDT/ 8:00 pm EDT. Tickets are $20 per household. To RSVP for a Zoom link and more details visit DBDT.com.

