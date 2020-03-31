Dallas Art Fair To Launch DALLAS ART FAIR ONLINE

From April 14-23, 2020, the Dallas Art Fair will present Dallas Art Fair Online, a new platform allowing collectors to digitally preview and purchase works from participating galleries before the upcoming twelfth edition, which has been rescheduled to October 1-4, 2020, due to the virus pandemic.

"We depend on our loyal community of galleries and collectors, so we are offering our support by providing them with the means to digitally sell and buy works that were intended for Dallas in April. Visitors can easily click through different gallery rooms to view, reserve, and purchase works on view," said Kelly Cornell, Dallas Art Fair Director.

Over the last decade, the Dallas Art Fair has played a crucial role in developing the city's arts scene and raising funds for local cultural institutions. Highlights include the creation of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, an annual six-figure grant used to purchase works for the Dallas Museum of Art's permanent collection, and the fair's anchoring role in Dallas Arts Month, the city-wide arts celebration held annually since 2013.





