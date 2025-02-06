DISENCHANTED! Brings A Hilarious Twist On Happily Ever After To Coppell In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Coppell Arts Center has announced Disenchanted! A New Musical Comedy is coming to Coppell on Friday March 28 and Saturday, March 29 at 8 PM. The uproarious musical presents Snow White and her posse of princesses in a whole new light.

The iconic heroines are none too pleased with how they have been portrayed to the masses and are ready to set the record straight. The glass slippers come off and tiaras get tossed as these royals hold court.

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not these princesses in this hilarious musical that's anything but Grimm. Uncensored, irreverent and free to speak and sing their minds, these fearless leading ladies paint a markedly different picture of their lives and encourage us all to take notes. Disenchanted, with book, music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino and developed with original director Fiely Matias, debuted Off Broadway in 2014. The production played to sold out houses and received rave reviews, garnering an "Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical” nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and a "Best New Off-Broadway Musical" nomination (Off Broadway Alliance).

Producer Marcie Gorman says, "From our first performance, the response was overwhelmingly passionate and the word of mouth took off. The effect it had on such a diverse demographic was undeniable. From seniors to high school students, men and women alike, they were on their feet." Director and choreographer Jonathan Van Dyke shares, "The show is so deceptively layered. The humor is definitely in abundance as it weaves its way through hot button themes, but there are surprising moments of poignancy. The princesses become the ingenious and profound musical vessel, not just for women, but for everyone.”

This show contains adult language and content. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

