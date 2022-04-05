Comedian Theo Von Coming to Winspear Opera House This May

Today, AEG and the AT&T Performing Arts Center presents comedian, THEO VON's Return of the Rat Tour. He announces the date of his Dallas tour stop, May 21, 2022 at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets are on sale at 10 A.M., Friday, April 8, 2022.

THEO VON grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views each month, This Past Weekend and King of the Sting.

Theo's new Netflix comedy special Regular People was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming. In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two-year Dark Arts Tour, which took place across America, Australia, and Europe. He's currently on the road with his Return of the Rat Tour.