Cliburn In The Classroom Launches New Programs For 2024–2025

The Cliburn's signature education program, Cliburn in the Classroom, goes back to school September 3, presenting interactive concert experiences designed specifically for elementary school students.

Recipient of D CEO Magazine's 2024 Innovation in Education Award—designed to recognize the organizations and leaders driving innovation in North Texas—Cliburn in the Classroom takes a holistic approach to music, catering to multiple learning styles, utilizing movement and peer-building activities, and addressing social-emotional learning objectives, while utilizing adaptive strategies so that every child can fully participate.

The Cliburn brings its own Steinway grand piano into every school, along with a virtuoso pianist to perform impressive music. A teaching-artist leads students through activities and bridges connections between the music and ideas of the program. Our interdisciplinary themes explore the intersection of music and multiple subjects, and include comprehensive study guides, which together address state and national standards for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education for elementary students.

In 2023–2024, Title 1 schools comprised 68% of the 201 partnered schools; more than 33% of program artists, hosts, and composers were people of color; and 35% of presentations featured full bilingual (Spanish/English) integration. Highlights include:

Each school year, Cliburn in the Classroom reaches approximately 60,000 students through 300 presentations in 250 North Texas elementary schools—from school districts around North Texas, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Birdville, Castleberry, Crowley, Everman, HEB, Keller, Midlothian, and Northwest ISDs.

The Cliburn's education piano—a 5'7" Steinway grand piano—travels over 5,000 miles annually, visiting North Texas schools.

Cliburn in the Classroom is entirely free for schools and students.

Visit cliburn.org/education to learn more about Cliburn in the Classroom programs.

