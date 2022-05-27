Cliburn Competition Announces Public Grand Finale in Sundance Square Plaza

The Cliburn has announced a host of free community events during the Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, which takes place June 2-18, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas USA. The highlight will be a two-day finale in Sundance Square Plaza on June 17 and 18, as a grand thank you to the people of Fort Worth and a big, public celebration of their extraordinary competitors; it will include a family festival, simulcast of the last two concerts on a large LED screen, and a Closing Party featuring Adonis Rose and the Fort Worth Jazz Orchestra.

Full schedule is below and at cliburn.org/free-competition-events.

ADOPT-A-COMPETITOR: May 27 to 31



As previously announced, nine competitors will arrive in Fort Worth early to perform free concerts for and be adopted by branches of the Fort Worth Public Library. The full schedule of those concerts (May 27-31, 2022) can be found at cliburn.org/adopt-a-competitor.

COMPETITION FESTIVAL: June 14 to 18



During the Final Round, the Cliburn Competition launches a series of free festival events-a variety of public programs aimed at different audiences and designed to enhance enjoyment of or engage more deeply in issues pertaining to the Cliburn and/or classical music.

PIANO LUNCHES at McDavid Studio 301 E. 5th Street

Tuesday, June 14 I Wednesday, June 15 I Friday, June 17

12:15 p.m. each day

Enjoy free recitals by some of the 2022 Cliburn Competition non-finalist competitors. Lunch is available for purchase (no outside food or drinks).

SYMPOSIA at Van Cliburn Recital Hall 330 E. 4th Street

Tuesday, June 14 I 10:30 a.m.

CLASSICAL MUSIC & SOCIAL IMPACT

The arts have always been a reflection of the human experience: a reaction to and expression of current and personal events, social values, and cultural identity. How are classical musicians and organizations addressing today's issues, and how can they effect change and make a difference in individual lives? Leading artists and institutions come together to explore their roles in creating a positive social impact and discuss how they can best serve their communities.

Moderator: Elliott Forrest

Panel: Daniel Trahey, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OrchKids artistic liaison; Gabriel Kahane, songwriter, composer, pianist, singer; Jennifer Koh, vioinist and curator



Tuesday, June 14 I 4:00 p.m.

FILM SCREENING: THE CONDUCTOR

Join them for a free screening of the documentary film The Conductor. Released in 2021, it tells the story of Cliburn Jury Chairman and Final Round Conductor Marin Alsop's rise to the top, shattering the glass ceiling to become one of the world's foremost conductors.

Q&A following with Marin Alsop, hosted by Elliott Forrest.



Wednesday, June 15 I 10:30 a.m.



BUILDING A CAREER IN MUSIC

A panel of artists and industry experts explore how young classical musicians can craft a meaningful career in today's environment. They will address the challenges and approaches to finding an individual path, the changing expectations of the industry, and share stories of mishaps and learnings along the way.

Moderator: Elliott Forrest

Panel: Martha Bonta, artist manager, Colbert Artists; Bridget Kibbey, harpist; Florian Riem, secretary general, World Federation of International Music Competitions; Elizabeth Joy Roe, pianist



Friday, June 17 I 10:30 a.m.



JURY SYMPOSIUM

Members of the jury and Cliburn President and CEO Jacques Marquis convene to discuss the adjudication process. They will share their personal approach to and experiences in music, and look at how repertoire, programming, and artistic sensibilities all play into their decisions.

Moderator: Elliott Forrest

Panel: Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Alessio Bax, Rico Gulda, Andreas Haefliger, Wu Han, Stephen Hough, Jacques Marquis, Anne-Marie McDermott, Orli Shaham, Lilya Zilberstein

FINALE IN SUNDANCE SQUARE PLAZA: June 17 & 18



As a grand thank you to the people of Fort Worth and a big, public celebration of their extraordinary competitors, the Cliburn will host a two-day finale in Sundance Square Plaza, just across from Bass Performance Hall. All events are free to attend and are open to all ages, so bring your friends, family, and some chairs to bask in the music and to toast their new winners!

Friday, June 17

6:00 p.m.

FINALS CONCERT SIMULCAST (concert start time 7:30 p.m.)

Watch live on their giant LED screen as three of six finalists perform concertos with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop. Vendors will be set up in the Plaza with food and beverage for purchase.

Saturday, June 18

11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

FAMILY FESTIVAL

New this year, for kids of all ages! Come take part in free family activities under the Sundance umbrellas. And they'll host two special concerts-at 11:30 a.m. (Cliburn Kids education program) & 12:15 p.m. (Piano Lunch performance by 2022 competitors)-in the beautiful Pavilion. Food and beverage vendors will open at 11:30 a.m.

2:00-8:00 p.m.

FINALS CONCERT & AWARDS CEREMONY SIMULCAST (concert start time 3:00 p.m.)

Watch live on their giant LED screen as three of six finalists perform concertos with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop in this last concert of the Competition! Then stay for the exciting conclusion, as their new winners are announced in a Ceremony beginning at 7:00 p.m. Vendors will remain open in the Plaza throughout, with food and beverage for purchase.

8:00 p.m.

CLOSING PARTY

Just after the Awards Ceremony, the Plaza Party begins, with a 3-hour performance by Adonis Rose and the Fort Worth Jazz Orchestra! Around 9:15 p.m., we'll take the Sundance stage to introduce the newest honorary Fort Worthians-the 2022 Cliburn medalists!