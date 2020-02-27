Casting Announced for THE SOUND OF MUSIC At The Promise

The Sound Of Music will come to life on the epic Texas Amphitheater stage (home of The Promise) in this timeless classic full of love, family, romance, and of course, music! Local and national talent will come together to bring the hills of Glen Rose alive. CASTING has just been announced!

Nationally acclaimed actors headline this star-studded cast: Julie Trammel as Maria, Blake Burgess as Captain, Jayme Alilaw as Mother Abbess, and Haley Barna as Elsa. Executive Director of The Promise Chuck King leads the local cast as Max alongside Regan Moss, Emily Warwick, Madison Calhoun, Delynn Culp, Abigail Korenek, Nancy Lopez, Ryan Michael Friedman, Joshua Lee, Kevin Poole, William Singleton, Cyrus Carrillo, Regina Brown, Stephen Newton, Jillian Kirkley, James Robert Jones, McKenzie Karr, Norah Hammond, Finley Hammond, Cade Chatham, Baylor Sellers, Jacob Ryan Jones, and Ryann Hammond.

Brian Clowdus Experiences are intended to immerse audiences in unique outdoor site-specific locations that are all-consuming, mesmerizing, and compelling. Brian's past works include landing a helicopter for Miss Saigon, sinking a ship for Titanic: The Musical, bringing the Civil War to life with a live battle for Shenandoah, re-imagining Christmas Carol in an immersive historic home walk-through experience, and bringing an actual horseman all over the country for The Sleepy Hollow Experience. A Brian Clowdus production is definitely not your typical theatre performance, and audiences can expect to be transfixed as the alpine setting of The Sound Of Music literally comes to life at The Texas Amphitheater!

Director and producer Brian Clowdus says, "When I first discovered The Texas Amphitheater, I knew I would have to find a way to use their incredible venue - the largest permanent outdoor amphitheater in

the entire state of Texas. A rain curtain, a 45,000-gallon moat, and live animals - what's not to love? I can't wait to bring The Sound Of Music to life in Glen Rose!"

Managing director of The Promise Chuck King says, "While BCE is independently producing the musical, The Promise is proud to host and promote The Sound Of Music as an unprecedented opportunity to bring world-class, family-friendly entertainment to the Texas Amphitheater year-round. After all, this was the intention from the beginning- a home for The Promise and a venue that would attract visitors to Glen Rose and bring prosperity to our surrounding communities! What a fantastic way for others to learn about us and then return to experience The Promise for the very first time!"

The Sound Of Music opens March 6, 2020 and runs until March 15, 2020. Performances are March 6th, 7th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th at 7:00 pm with additional 3:00 pm matinees on March 8th, 14th and 15th. Tickets can be purchased at www.thepromiseglenrose.com or by calling the box office at 254-897-3926.





