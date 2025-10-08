Cast Theatrical Presents Mystery Comedy IT’S MURDER IN THE WINGS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cast Theatrical Company in Rosenberg, TX, will stage It’s Murder in the Wings! by Pat Cook as the fifth production of its 2025 season. Directed by Lisa Jones Bevil, performances will run October 10–26 at 1117 1st Street in Rosenberg, inside the fellowship hall.

Set at Wings Publishing Company, the story begins when Maddie discovers her boss has met an untimely death just before a crucial contract-signing party that could save the business. As chaos unfolds, the staff scrambles to keep the murder under wraps long enough to secure the deal—until it becomes clear that the killer may be among them.

Cast Theatrical will welcome playwright Pat Cook and his wife, Roseanne, for a special appearance on Saturday, October 19, followed by a meet and greet and autograph session for audience members.

Due to a fire that damaged its longtime home in the Vogelsang Building on August 11, the company will perform in a temporary venue for this production. Cast Theatrical is currently seeking local venues for its 2026 season and encourages community members with available spaces to contact marketing@casttheatrical.com.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., with an additional Thursday performance on October 16 at 7:30 p.m. Wayfinding signage will be available onsite.