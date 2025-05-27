Cast Set for THE NEW TEACHER at Super Bad Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Super Bad Theater Company has joined forces with DP Productions and Other Community Organizations on a collaborative effort within The Greater East Texas Area.

The Youth Creative Ethics workshop "Pillars of Theatre" is in full swing and the participating youth are gearing up for the live public performances of The New Teacher (A Stage Play With Music), a theatrical adaptation of Dedrick Weathersby's The New Teacher play book. The New Teacher Premiered February 2022 in Longview TX in front of a SOLD OUT audience. This family friendly show is adapted by Emmy award-winning actor, playwright and producer Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner (Super Bad Theater Company) and will be brought to life by a Diverse cast, crew and creative team.

The New Teacher (A Stage Play With Music) will utilize theatre to offer young children and families a way to engage in meaningful conversation about the treatment and appreciation of teachers and the impact in which they have on families. The vision is to highlight the performing arts and advocate for youth artists to pursue Theatre for a career, says producer and writer Dedrick Weathersby.

Super Bad Theater Company is a member of Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization representing the field of theatre for children and family audiences.

The New Teacher (A Stage Play Comedy) is adapted by Dedrick Weathersby and directed by EK Bonner and assistant direction by Jaylen Warren with music by William Griffin and Jen Coogan, music direction by Jeremiah Bonner (Longview High School Senior Class) and composition by Jen Coogan, Dedrick Weathersby, Morgan Becker and Chavalia Dunlap Mwamba, Stage Manager(s) by Jaylen Warren, Joseph and Josiah Bonner (Longview High School) with Lyrics by Dedrick Weathersby, Jen Coogan (New York) and Morgan Becker and choreography by Jordan Burns (Chicago). It will be performed by a double cast, for the 3PM performance and 6:30PM performance:

Adult Cast: Amy Williams as Mrs. Phillips, Draylon Russell. as Lt. Cattle, E'tian Larue as Principal Sanders

3PM Matinee "Dreamers" Youth Cast

Quenton Jones as Jessie Jr, Kacey Mims as Melissa, Ka'Dynce Dean as Skinny, Jayunna Freeman as Geraldina, ilya Mwamba as Jose, Kali Moon as Jill, Karleigh Hawkins as Reese, Aiyden Lynch as Student 2 & 3, Taelor Madden as Student 1 & 4 and Taitym Carpenter as Samantha. Featuring Performing Arts Groups, Sonya's Dollhouse, DP Productions & Rays of Promise

6:30 PM Evening "Visionaries" Youth Cast

Samuel August as Jessie Jr, Emalynn Fatherree as Melissa, Breely Cox as Skinny, Cameron Mims as Geraldo, Elikya Mwamba as Jose, Alexandria Williams as Jill, Cathryn Fatherree as Reese, Branton Williams as Student 2 & 3, Jordynn Cotton as Student 1 & 4 and Ruby Lucky as Samantha. Featuring Performing Arts Groups, Sonya's Dollhouse, DP Productions & Rays of Promise

The Youth Creative Ethics Workshop and The New Teacher (A Stage Play with Music) work is produced by Super Bad Theater Company & DP Productions.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds