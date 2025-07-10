Cast Set for FOOTLOOSE at NTPA Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NTPA Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast of its upcoming summer production of Footloose, opening August 1st in the Rodenbaugh Theatre at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

This high-energy production concludes NTPA Repertory's 2025 Summer Musical Series and features rising collegiate stars from across the country, participating in the acclaimed NTPA Summer Stock program, a professional development experience for future stage and screen performers.

Based on the beloved 1984 film, Footloose follows a spirited teen from Chicago who challenges the outdated rules of a small town-and in doing so, sparks a journey of healing, change, and hope. Packed with fast-moving action, this production showcases show-stopping choreography, dynamic performances, and an unforgettable score.

The show is directed by NTPA's award-winning Creative Director Nick Mann, with Music Direction by Kaitlyn Barnard and choreography by Ellie Sassano.

NTPA welcome's home Lindsey Yoder starring as Ariel Moore, Elijah Hillman as Ren McCormack, Beau Mills as Reverend Shaw Moore, Caroline Pillow as Vi Moore, Lola Cate Bradley as Rusty, Jasper Allen as Willard Hewitt, and Riley Samuel as Chuck Cranston

Additional cast members include: Emily Adams, Liz Brockman, Avery Soto, Jhairo Erives, Timothy Chong, Zambrae Heard-Saenz, Brycen Bohl, Joy Wilson, Gabbi Enriquez, Anil Kumar, Carlea Bradberry, Hannah Bloom, Hannah Blake, Maddie Coe, and Natasha Wakim.