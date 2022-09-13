Cast Announced For GYPSY At MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, band, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Gypsy. Boasting an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage, this jewel of Broadway's Golden Age will open MainStage's landmark 50th season in November.

DFW favorite Michael Serrecchia returns to direct the production, with music direction by Scott A. Eckert and choreography by Megan Kelly Bates. "Any time a director has the chance to direct an American musical classic it's both a gift and a curse," Serrecchia states. "A gift because the material is stellar and rich, a curse because following in such a long line of directors that were stellar and rich is intimidating. But any theatre company that thrives after 50 years and has continued to evolve and grow is a place I want to be."

This quintessential American musical runs November 4-19, 2022 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving).

Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and are available for purchase through September 30 at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787).

Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and will go on sale on September 15. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Cast:

Rose - Mary Gilbreath Grim

Louise - Sydney Hamil

Dainty June - Danielle Smith

Herbie - Patrick Persons

Baby Louise - Kira Trees

Baby June - Sophie Rose Kirkham

Tulsa - Monkevis Edwards

L.A. - Cole Lucas

Yonkers/Pastey - Andrew Cave

Kansas - Karl Martin

Little Rock - Arhaan Iyer

Tessie Tura - Megan Kelly Bates

Electra - Mary-Margaret Pyeatt

Mazeppa - Stephanie Felton

Uncle Jocko - Michael A. Robinson

Stripper/Mother - Brandy Raper

Weber/Mr. Goldstone - Evan Faris

Pop - Michael Serrecchia

Balloon Girl - Lena Gay

Georgie/Driver/Cigar - Cam Hayes

Agnes - Emily Dye

Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Trinity Coursey

Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Valencia Long

Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Victoria Moore

Ensemble - Almaz Clawson

Ensemble - Corinne Wade

Ensemble - Mark Zantop

Creative Team:

Director - Michael Serrecchia

Musical Director - Scott A. Eckert

Choreographer - Megan Kelly Bates

Stage Manager - Katelyn Kocher

Set Designer/Set Dresser - Joseph Cummings

Lighting Designer - Aaron Johansen

Costume Designer - Michael A. Robinson & Dallas Costume Shoppe

Properties Designer - Louise Childs

Producers - Joan Eppes & Tim Wallace

Technical Producer - Dane Tuttle

Additional creative team members to be announced!

Band:

Conductor/Keyboards - Scott A. Eckert

Piano - Larry Miller

Trumpet - Phil West

Woodwinds - Andrew Stonerock & Michael Dill

Percussion - Alan Pollard

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.