Cast Announced For GYPSY At MainStage Irving-Las Colinas
Performances to run November 4-19, 2022 at Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center.
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, band, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Gypsy. Boasting an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage, this jewel of Broadway's Golden Age will open MainStage's landmark 50th season in November.
DFW favorite Michael Serrecchia returns to direct the production, with music direction by Scott A. Eckert and choreography by Megan Kelly Bates. "Any time a director has the chance to direct an American musical classic it's both a gift and a curse," Serrecchia states. "A gift because the material is stellar and rich, a curse because following in such a long line of directors that were stellar and rich is intimidating. But any theatre company that thrives after 50 years and has continued to evolve and grow is a place I want to be."
This quintessential American musical runs November 4-19, 2022 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving).
Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and are available for purchase through September 30 at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787).
Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and will go on sale on September 15. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.
Cast:
Rose - Mary Gilbreath Grim
Louise - Sydney Hamil
Dainty June - Danielle Smith
Herbie - Patrick Persons
Baby Louise - Kira Trees
Baby June - Sophie Rose Kirkham
Tulsa - Monkevis Edwards
L.A. - Cole Lucas
Yonkers/Pastey - Andrew Cave
Kansas - Karl Martin
Little Rock - Arhaan Iyer
Tessie Tura - Megan Kelly Bates
Electra - Mary-Margaret Pyeatt
Mazeppa - Stephanie Felton
Uncle Jocko - Michael A. Robinson
Stripper/Mother - Brandy Raper
Weber/Mr. Goldstone - Evan Faris
Pop - Michael Serrecchia
Balloon Girl - Lena Gay
Georgie/Driver/Cigar - Cam Hayes
Agnes - Emily Dye
Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Trinity Coursey
Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Valencia Long
Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Victoria Moore
Ensemble - Almaz Clawson
Ensemble - Corinne Wade
Ensemble - Mark Zantop
Creative Team:
Director - Michael Serrecchia
Musical Director - Scott A. Eckert
Choreographer - Megan Kelly Bates
Stage Manager - Katelyn Kocher
Set Designer/Set Dresser - Joseph Cummings
Lighting Designer - Aaron Johansen
Costume Designer - Michael A. Robinson & Dallas Costume Shoppe
Properties Designer - Louise Childs
Producers - Joan Eppes & Tim Wallace
Technical Producer - Dane Tuttle
Additional creative team members to be announced!
Band:
Conductor/Keyboards - Scott A. Eckert
Piano - Larry Miller
Trumpet - Phil West
Woodwinds - Andrew Stonerock & Michael Dill
Percussion - Alan Pollard
For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.