Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For GYPSY At MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

Performances to run November 4-19, 2022 at Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center.

Dallas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, band, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Gypsy. Boasting an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage, this jewel of Broadway's Golden Age will open MainStage's landmark 50th season in November.

DFW favorite Michael Serrecchia returns to direct the production, with music direction by Scott A. Eckert and choreography by Megan Kelly Bates. "Any time a director has the chance to direct an American musical classic it's both a gift and a curse," Serrecchia states. "A gift because the material is stellar and rich, a curse because following in such a long line of directors that were stellar and rich is intimidating. But any theatre company that thrives after 50 years and has continued to evolve and grow is a place I want to be."

This quintessential American musical runs November 4-19, 2022 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving).

Season tickets and flex passes range from $85-$110 and are available for purchase through September 30 at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787).

Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and will go on sale on September 15. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Cast:

Rose - Mary Gilbreath Grim

Louise - Sydney Hamil

Dainty June - Danielle Smith

Herbie - Patrick Persons

Baby Louise - Kira Trees

Baby June - Sophie Rose Kirkham

Tulsa - Monkevis Edwards

L.A. - Cole Lucas

Yonkers/Pastey - Andrew Cave

Kansas - Karl Martin

Little Rock - Arhaan Iyer

Tessie Tura - Megan Kelly Bates

Electra - Mary-Margaret Pyeatt

Mazeppa - Stephanie Felton

Uncle Jocko - Michael A. Robinson

Stripper/Mother - Brandy Raper

Weber/Mr. Goldstone - Evan Faris

Pop - Michael Serrecchia

Balloon Girl - Lena Gay

Georgie/Driver/Cigar - Cam Hayes

Agnes - Emily Dye

Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Trinity Coursey

Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Valencia Long

Hollywood Blondes/Ensemble - Victoria Moore

Ensemble - Almaz Clawson

Ensemble - Corinne Wade

Ensemble - Mark Zantop

Creative Team:

Director - Michael Serrecchia

Musical Director - Scott A. Eckert

Choreographer - Megan Kelly Bates

Stage Manager - Katelyn Kocher

Set Designer/Set Dresser - Joseph Cummings

Lighting Designer - Aaron Johansen

Costume Designer - Michael A. Robinson & Dallas Costume Shoppe

Properties Designer - Louise Childs

Producers - Joan Eppes & Tim Wallace

Technical Producer - Dane Tuttle

Additional creative team members to be announced!

Band:

Conductor/Keyboards - Scott A. Eckert

Piano - Larry Miller

Trumpet - Phil West

Woodwinds - Andrew Stonerock & Michael Dill

Percussion - Alan Pollard

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Dallas Announces 4-Show Package and Accessibility Upgrades at the Music HallBroadway Dallas Announces 4-Show Package and Accessibility Upgrades at the Music Hall
September 14, 2022

Broadway Dallas has announced that 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series 4-show subscription packages are available now, for a limited time only. The package includes one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL; the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater based on the Oscar-nominated film, TOOTSIE; and the history-making new play Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – written by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin.
Cast Announced For GYPSY At MainStage Irving-Las ColinasCast Announced For GYPSY At MainStage Irving-Las Colinas
September 13, 2022

​​​​​​​MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is pleased to announce the cast, band, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Gypsy. Boasting an incomparable score, a brilliantly conceived book, and one of the greatest leading roles ever to grace the Broadway stage, this jewel of Broadway's Golden Age will open MainStage's landmark 50th season in November. 
Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.
Exclusive: NTPA Repertory Theatre Offers Discount For RENTExclusive: NTPA Repertory Theatre Offers Discount For RENT
September 13, 2022

The award-winning NTPA Repertory Theatre's production of The Spongebob Musical closes this weekend! We are offering a special discounted rate exclusively to BWW readers! Get $15 tickets with code NODAYBUTTODAY. 
Plano Symphony Orchestra Kicks-off Plano Symphony Family Series With Interactive Concert Celebrating Music Written About AnimalsPlano Symphony Orchestra Kicks-off Plano Symphony Family Series With Interactive Concert Celebrating Music Written About Animals
September 13, 2022

The Plano Symphony Orchestra will present the first concert of the Plano Symphony Family Series: The Music of Night and Day. The concert, Nocturnal ­– Animals in Music, will be presented Sunday, October 9 at 3 PM at North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) and October 23 at 3 & 4:30 PM at the Frisco Black Box Theater.