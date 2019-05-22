Casa MaÃ±ana Presents THE PRODUCERS

Casa Mañana continues celebrating its 60th anniversary season, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac, with Mel Brooks' outrageous, in-your-face comedy The Producers. The show runs June 1-9, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

Winning a record twelve Tony Awards, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and sets the standard for outrageous, in-your-face humor. Based on Mel Brooks' classic cult comedy film and now a big Broadway musical, The Producers takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!" A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! This show is suitable for mature audiences.

John Treacy Egan and Dan DeLuca star as "Max Bialystock" and "Leo Bloom." Egan was in the original Broadway production of The Producers on and off for a 4-year period, playing roles such as "Franz Liebkind," "Roger De Bris" and "Max." He also originated the role of "Chef Louis" in Disney's The Little Mermaid on Broadway. DeLuca's theatre credits include the first national tour of Newsies (Jack Kelly) The Producers also stars David Engel as "Roger DeBris," Greg White as "Franz Liebkind," Sean Patrick Doyle as "Carmen Ghia" and Julia Knitel as "Ulla." The ensemble is: Brick Ban, Darrel Blackburn, Caitlin Cannon, Alexandra Cassens, Rob Flebbe, John Fredrickson, Phillip Giandiletti, Morgan Haney, Evie Lawson, Jeremiah Porter, Bob Reed, Maria Scherer, Kaylene Snarsky, Alexandra Sutherland, Ashlyn Whiteside and Allie Wiatrowski.

The Producers is directed and choreographed by Courtney Young. Edward G. Robinson serves as music director. Additional creative members include Scott Davis as scenic designer, John Bartenstein as lighting designer, Eric Norris as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Ticket prices start at $49 and may be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m., Sunday, June 2 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday June 9 at 2 p.m.





