CHICAGO Announces Digital Lottery for Fort Worth Engagement

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, and the producers of CHICAGO have announced a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all performances of CHICAGO at Bass Hall. Broadway's longest-running American musical returns to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall for a limited engagement May 10-12, 2024, as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Thursday, May 9, for the Friday evening performance, May 10. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, May 12. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Threads (@basshall), Twitter/X (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

CHICAGO comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in June when HAMILTON makes its return to Fort Worth; And finally– the 25th Anniversary Tour of the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! will dance its way to Bass Hall in July, closing the 2023-2024 season.

