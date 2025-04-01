Broadway Dallas Raises Record-Breaking $1.1 Million at 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, March 29, Gala Chairs John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino, welcomed more than 380 Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and lovers of the arts to celebrate the magic of musical theater at Broadway Dallas’ 2025 Gala featuring a full performance of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, raising a record-breaking $1.1 million in support of Broadway Dallas’ education and community outreach programs.



Conceived by Mr. DeMartino in conjunction with Elisabeth Landry of Silver Lining Events + Co., the bodacious Broadway meets the 80s celebration at the Music Hall at Fair Park began with a cocktail reception in the DeLorean High West Lounge sponsored by High West Distillery, followed by a three-course chef-curated dinner menu created by FGF Catering and paired with HALL Wines.



During dinner, guests were treated to a performance of “The Power of Love” by Damson Chola Jr., deemed Best High School Actor in the Country at the national JIMMY Awards and winner of the Broadway Dallas 2024 National High School Musical Theatre Awards, and 25 students from Damson’s alma mater, Cleburn High School, who participate annually in Broadway Dallas’ High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSTMA). Then, paddles throughout the room began to rise in a thrilling live auction sponsored by The Rosewood Corporation.



“On behalf of Broadway Dallas, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering support of our donors, sponsors, and gala guests,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “Our supporters play a vital role in our ability to achieve our vision and continue our mission to positively impact lives on stage, in classrooms, and throughout the community in our own unique way–with the spirit of Broadway.”



Champagne bubbles, sponsored by Julien X Peralta, filled the air as Gala attendees entered the theater for a nostalgic trip back in time with a performance of BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, the beloved cinematic classic turned high-tech, special effects-filled Broadway musical spectacle. Following the performance guests headed to the Back to the Future-themed After Party, with the cast from the show joining in the festivities. The party featured signature cocktails courtesy of High West Whiskey and HALL Wines as guests danced the night away to beats by DJ Lucy Wrubel.



Guests in attendance included Lindsay Billingsley, Calvert Collins Bratton and Vince Bratton, Cindy and Charlie Feld, Pepe and Gina Hermosillo, Mabrie and Marshall Jackson, Cata Gonzales Jorba, Lynn Fisher and Bobby Mahurin, Brendan and Helen McGuire, Josey and Craig Kennington, Cynt and Kenneth Marshall, Michelle and Chris Mazzini, Brendan and Helen McGuire, Abraham Salum and Randy Katz, Robert and Mary Lucille Quick, Andrew and Sheri Rosen, Katie Robbins, Phil and Toni Sanders, Mazin and Katherine Sbati, Kymberley Scalia and Paul Waggoner, Diane and John Scovell, Jennifer and Derek Sprague, and Herb Weitzman.



In addition to the Gala Chairs, the 2025 Broadway Dallas DELORIAN table sponsors included Baker McKenzie, Mark & Elizabeth Cannon, Forvis Mazars, HALL Group, High West Distillery, The Massiatte Family, Michelle & Chris Mazzini, Kouy Kolar-Novice & Ken Novice, PNC Bank, Phil & Toni Sanders, and

Randy & Laura Wright/Wright Family Foundation.



GREAT SCOTT table underwriters included Calvert Collins Bratton & Vince Bratton, Margot & Adam Carter, Richard & Janice Davis, Frost Bank, Haynes and Boone, LLP, H-E-B, Highlander Partners, L.P., Luminate, powered by Ameriprise Financial, Cecilia & John Morgan; Katie Morgan & Aaron Michelsohn, Gail Plummer and John Cattaneo, TeamIzzy Foundation, PwC, Sheri & Andrew Rosen, Jane & Chick Schoen, Micah & Natalie Smith, BSW The Voice Center, and Western Addition.



Gala proceeds support the nonprofit’s mission to spread the gift of Broadway to more than 60,000 students and their families each year, including 6,800 Dallas County students who this September who will experience a Broadway production at the Music Hall and STEM curriculum in their classrooms inspired by the show, and more than 5,000 students from 81 schools who participate in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Photo credit: nbarrett photography

