Broadway Dallas Presents THE BOOK OF MORMON, Tickets On Sale April 7

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America has announced, back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record breaking out one week run in 2019 returns to Dallas for a limited engagement August 1-6, 2023 at the Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. Single tickets will go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and Casey Nicholaw, and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

breaking the Eugene O'Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning 'Best Theatre Show' at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com.




Celebrating 40 years of light underground with a landmark anniversary season, Undermain Theatre will present its 40th season of cutting edge performance in September. Our season, from the fall of 2023 to the summer of 2024, will be a season of unlimited boundaries and will find us working both with long time collaborators as well as artists and voices new to the Undermain.
Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced that tickets are on sale now for HADESTOWN, making its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 27 – July 2 as the final show of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.
Maestro Héctor Guzmán and the Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will bring together the largest ensemble of musicians in PSO history for a rousing performance of one of the very best symphonies of all time – Mahler's Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.”
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) is heading to North Macedonia to perform in the Skopje Dance Festival on April 12, 2023. DBDT will present a full performance of five works, including pieces choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie, Gregory Dolbashian, and My'Kal Stromile. This is the second time that Dallas Black Dance Theatre has traveled to North Macedonia.

