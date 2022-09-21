Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bishop Arts Theatre Announces The Regional Premiere Of FAIRVIEW, In Association With Undermain Theatre

A Pulitzer Prize winner, Fairview is a family drama that faces the deep-seated prejudices of our society.

Sep. 21, 2022  
Bishop Arts Theatre Announces The Regional Premiere Of FAIRVIEW, In Association With Undermain Theatre

Bishop Arts Theatre Center will open its 29th anniversary season with a regional premiere production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's captivating play, Fairview. The play will be directed by Jiles King and runs from October 21-Nov 6.

Fairview is a family drama about the Frasier household. Preparations for Grandma's birthday party are underway, and Beverly is holding on to her sanity by a thread to make sure this party is perfect, but her sister is drinking, her husband can't seem to listen, her brother is MIA, her daughter is a teenager, and maybe nothing is what it seems in the first place. Fairview, the recipient of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for drama, begins as an easygoing comedy about a middle-class black family gathering for a birthday dinner and ends somewhere else entirely. A play about race, though not only about race, it ultimately brings the audience into the actors' community to face the deep-seated prejudices of our society.

Undermain Theatre and Bishop Arts Theatre are teaming up to produce Fairview, and it's sure to be a captivating performance! Producing Artistic Director, Bruce DuBose, shares his thoughts on the collaboration. "Undermain Theatre is thrilled to be working in association with Bishop Arts Theatre Center to bring Jackie Sibblies Drury's play to Dallas. We hope through this collaboration to entertain, enlighten and enrich audiences with FAIRVIEW while strengthening our relationship with BATC. Undermain appreciates and supports the work of BATC and its place in the arts community of North Texas."

The performance will be held in person at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center located at 215 S. Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at www.bishopartstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (214) 948-0716, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Individual tickets range from $18 to $30. Discount tickets are available for groups of 15 or more and may be purchased by calling the box office. Our 2022/2023 season is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors: City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, National Endowment for the Arts, Embrey Family Foundation, George & Fay Young Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, Dallas Public Improvement District, Texas Commission on the Arts, Communities Foundation of Texas, and Humanities Texas.

Nestled in the heart of Dallas' Oak Cliff community, the Bishop Arts Theatre Center is an award-winning, multidisciplinary arts organization. Founded in 1993, the mission of the organization is to cultivate a diverse and vibrant arts community committed to social impact while creating opportunities for local and emerging artists to develop new, contemporary, and lasting works that celebrate the diversity and resiliency of our community. BATC offers a full season of in-person and virtual theatre performances, jazz concerts, a speaker series, and year-round arts education programs. Each year, the theatre impacts nearly 35,000 people nationwide.


