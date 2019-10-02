BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR At Dallas Summer Musicals On Sale October 4

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) announced today that individual tickets for the Dallas engagement of the all new tour of BLUE MAN GROUP will go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 A.M. The BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR features new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic BLUE MAN GROUP moments based in joy, art, music, laughter and escapist absurdity.

The BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR will be presented at the Winspear Opera House as part of Dallas Summer Musicals' groundbreaking new collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Single tickets for the BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR start at $20 (pricing subject to change) and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

It's the same blue but the rest is new at this interactive experience perfect for the whole family. Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the Blue Man characters embark on a fresh journey of discovery on this all-new tour, the result of more than 27 years spent observing humanity. SPEECHLESS features material that fosters communal moments, continues the evolution of tube-based instruments to support all new music, and includes large-scale audience participation.

Blue Man Group is the global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds.

In addition to Koons, BLUE MAN GROUP Speechless includes an established and prolific creative team including costume design by Emilio Sosa (On Your Feet!, Motown), video design by Lucy Mackinnon (The Rose Tattoo, Spring Awakening), and set design by Jason Ardizzone-West (Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Next to Normal).

A part of the pop culture zeitgeist, Blue Man Group has appeared countless times on hit shows including Dancing with the Stars, The Tonight Show, Arrested Development, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Schlag den Raab (Germany), WOWOW (Japan) and Caldeirão do Huck (Brazil). Additionally, Blue Man Group has served as the face of branding campaigns for Intel and TIM/Brasil.

Continuously identifying and developing new ways to impact the entertainment industry, Blue Man Group has contributed to various film and TV scores, and released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio. The rock concert parody, "Megastar World Tour" played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning anthropological exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

The BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR is presented in L-ISA Hyperreal Sound by L-Acoustics, the world leader in premium professional sound systems for live events. L-ISA is a groundbreaking audio technology which goes beyond traditional systems to offer extremely realistic, ultra-high definition sound. This result is a deeper sense of involvement in the spectacular antics, music and mayhem that is BLUE MAN GROUP.

Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

For more information, please visit BlueMan.com/speechless.





