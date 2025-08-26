BLACK NATIVITY and More Set for Bishop Arts Theatre Center 32nd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bishop Arts Theatre Center has revealed its 32nd Theatre Season. This season brings audiences a powerful mix of voices and visions: an American classic reimagined through a historic collaboration, a beloved holiday tradition, a fearless Banned Books Festival inspired by Ijeoma Oluo's So You Want to Talk About Race, and a magical new world premiere for the entire family.

About the Plays

King Hedley II by August Wilson

Directed by Jemal McNeil

A Co-Production with Soul Rep Theatre

(October 9 – 26, 2025)

In a landmark collaboration supported by The Parrish Charitable Foundation, Bishop Arts Theatre Center and Soul Rep Theatre unite to present August Wilson's King Hedley II. Part of Wilson's legendary American Century Cycle, this gripping drama is set in 1980s Pittsburgh and follows an ex-convict fighting to rebuild his life against the crushing weight of systemic injustice.

Black Nativity

Written & Directed by Calvin J. Walker

Music Direction by Steven A. Taylor

(December 4 – 21, 2025)

A cornerstone of Dallas holiday traditions, Black Nativity returns with its stirring celebration of faith, community, and artistry. Inspired by Langston Hughes's groundbreaking 1960 Broadway production, Bishop Arts' production has become an annual family favorite. Through partnerships with local high schools—including Sunset, Molina, and Adamson—this year's production deepens the tradition by welcoming first-time actors and youth participants into the cast, ensuring Black Nativity remains a vibrant, intergenerational celebration.

So You Want to Talk About Race Banned Books Festival

Directed by Charles Jackson Jr.

Produced in collaboration with The Writer's Garret

(February 19 – March 8, 2026)

In an era of rising censorship, Bishop Arts Theatre Center reaffirms its commitment to amplifying silenced voices with its annual Banned Books Festival. Inspired by Ijeoma Oluo's acclaimed So You Want to Talk About Race, six playwrights will create original works responding to the book's urgent themes of race, identity, and justice.

The festival extends beyond the stage with talkbacks and roundtables, including a special conversation with Oluo herself. Together, with The Writer's Garret, the festival invites audiences into a deeper dialogue about the power of art, literature, and free expression.

“As censorship attempts continue, it's our responsibility to defend free speech,” says Aaron Glover, Executive Director of The Writer's Garret. “The arts remain one of the most powerful tools to connect, uplift, and challenge us. We are proud to co-present this festival with Bishop Arts Theatre Center.”

Portalgraphs

Book by Justin Cavazos

Original Music by Dustin & Justin Cavazos

Directed by Justin Cavazos

(September 10 – 20, 2026)

This magical new musical follows Beverly, a spirited grandmother, and her sassy granddaughter who stumble into a photo album that becomes a time machine! What begins as a whimsical journey through memories evolves into a moving story about love, legacy, and living in the moment. With original music, clever humor, and colorful visuals, Portalgraphs is a multi-generational family event that blends laughter, tears, and unforgettable tunes. By engaging students from BATC's Summer STEAM Camp and after-school programs, the production also welcomes local youth and first-time actors—building bridges between generations while nurturing the next wave of storytellers.