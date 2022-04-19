BIG FISH, SMALL CAST EDITION Comes to the Firehouse Theatre in May

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their next production Big Fish, Small Cast Edition set to take the stage at The Firehouse Theatre May 12-29, 2022. With a book by John August and music by Andrew Lippa, the musical is based on the film and novel of the same name. The show is directed by Alex S. Freeman, with music direction by Jason Philip Solis, and choreography by Kelsey Jordan Ward. Thi Le serves as Assistant Director and Hannah Tolle is the Stage Manager.

The cast is led by Esteban Vilchez in the role of Edward Bloom, Jason Craig West as Will Bloom, Lucy Shea as Sandra Bloom, and Emily Frerich as Josephine Bloom. Braylen Nelson plays Young Will. The ensemble, each taking on multiple characters, includes Ash Hood, Christopher Ryal, Bailey Maxwell, Bradford J. Reilly, Will Shafer, Micah B. Hardt, and Rebecca Litsey.

Big Fish the Musical runs May 12-29, 2022 and tickets are on sale now, available here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35214/production/1094615

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest...and then some! Edward's incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him-most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father's epic tales. This new, small-cast version (for 12-actors) of the Broadway musical is overflowing with heart and humor. Big Fish is an experience that's richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself!