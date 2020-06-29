Asleep At The Wheel's 50th Anniversary Tour Concert at Eisemann Center Canceled

Asleep at the Wheel's 50th Anniversary Tour concert has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The decision was made based on guidance provided by health professionals working to protect people by containing the spread of the disease.

All ticketholders are being notified by email and phone of the cancellation and given all options available to them including a full refund of their ticket price and service fees or they may donate the value of the tickets to Eisemann Educates in support of new and creative virtual outreach initiatives. Ticket Office hours are 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday. For more information, patrons may call the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 or visit tickets@eisemanncenter.com. The Eisemann Center sincerely regrets any inconvenience to our valued patrons and wishes to express our gratitude for your business.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

