Artisan Children's Theater to Present DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR.!

Artisan Children's Theater will present DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs January 28 through February 26, 2022. Performances will be Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, February 15th and 22nd at 12pm. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

FEATURED IN DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR. ARE:

Genie - Caleb Sonnier & Jonathan Medlin

Aladdin - Gavin Grier & Vitali Rogel

Jafar - Mason Snyder & Brett Jarboe

Iago - Eleanor Duke & Mukti Pimplekar

Jasmine - Natalia Knight & Bella Lindsey

Babkak - Mya Arthur & Alana Grace Medlin

Kassim - Sarina Hingorani & Mary Kate Griffin

Omar - Emma Chandler & Maryn Haley

Isir - Addie Gormley & Kate Bozeman

Manal - Ava Rosalin & Isabelle Hounsel

Rajah - Madison Blair & Emma Krynicki

Sultan - Tage Washington & Riley Terry

Prince Abdullah - Chloe Terry & Kimaya Pimplekar

Razoul - Autumn Snyder & Chloe Terry

Guard - Katelynn Bandy & Fiona Collins

Guard 2 - Jillian Skelly & Kassidy Nichols

Agrabahans - Sophia Culley, Olivia Culley, Aashray Pimplekar, Kimaya Pimplekar, Joselin Rowley, Jocelyn Wethington, Leticia Schenkel, Hayden Colorado, Evy Davis, Gracie Davis and Abby Neal

SUMMARY OF DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR.:

Who: Artisan Center Theater, Second Stage, 150 seat theater

What: DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR. presented by Artisan Children's Theater

When: January 28 through February 26, 2022

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Joshua Maxwell

Showtimes: Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, February 15th and 22nd at 12pm.

Tickets: Reserved seats: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults.

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com

Photo Credit: Chris Gallego Wong