Artisan Children's Theater to Present DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR.!
Performances will be Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, February 15th and 22nd at 12pm.
Artisan Children's Theater will present DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs January 28 through February 26, 2022. Performances will be Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, February 15th and 22nd at 12pm. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.
FEATURED IN DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR. ARE:
Genie - Caleb Sonnier & Jonathan Medlin
Aladdin - Gavin Grier & Vitali Rogel
Jafar - Mason Snyder & Brett Jarboe
Iago - Eleanor Duke & Mukti Pimplekar
Jasmine - Natalia Knight & Bella Lindsey
Babkak - Mya Arthur & Alana Grace Medlin
Kassim - Sarina Hingorani & Mary Kate Griffin
Omar - Emma Chandler & Maryn Haley
Isir - Addie Gormley & Kate Bozeman
Manal - Ava Rosalin & Isabelle Hounsel
Rajah - Madison Blair & Emma Krynicki
Sultan - Tage Washington & Riley Terry
Prince Abdullah - Chloe Terry & Kimaya Pimplekar
Razoul - Autumn Snyder & Chloe Terry
Guard - Katelynn Bandy & Fiona Collins
Guard 2 - Jillian Skelly & Kassidy Nichols
Agrabahans - Sophia Culley, Olivia Culley, Aashray Pimplekar, Kimaya Pimplekar, Joselin Rowley, Jocelyn Wethington, Leticia Schenkel, Hayden Colorado, Evy Davis, Gracie Davis and Abby Neal
SUMMARY OF DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR.:
Who: Artisan Center Theater, Second Stage, 150 seat theater
What: DISNEY'S ALADDIN JR. presented by Artisan Children's Theater
When: January 28 through February 26, 2022
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Director: Joshua Maxwell
Showtimes: Fridays at 6pm, Saturdays at 10am and 12pm, and Tuesdays, February 15th and 22nd at 12pm.
Tickets: Reserved seats: $10 for children 12 and under, $15 for adults.
Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com
Photo Credit: Chris Gallego Wong