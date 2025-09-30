Amphibian Stage To Present THE BIRDS This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amphibian Stage will present The Birds, a stage adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s haunting story that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s famous film, running October 17 through November 9, 2025, at 120 S. Main Street in Fort Worth. Directed by Artistic Director Jay Duffer, the production explores what happens to human nature when survival becomes the only imperative.

In the play, three unlikely companions—Nat, Diane, and Julia—seek shelter in an isolated house as killer birds terrorize the outside world. But as paranoia creeps in, the greater threat may come from within. Stripping away the familiar imagery of Hitchcock’s film, this adaptation zeroes in on the collapse of trust and civility when faced with the incomprehensible.

“This play asks how quickly our assumptions about ourselves and others can crumble when we’re pushed to our limits,” said Duffer. “It feels particularly relevant as we navigate our own uncertain times.”

The cast will feature Sarah Gay as Diane, Philip Matthew Maxwell as Nat, Monica Jones as Julia, and Amphibian veteran Greg Holt as Tierney. The creative team includes Jeff Stanfield (scenic design), David Lanza (sound design), Hope Cox (costume design), Roma Flowers (lighting design), Kaitlin Hatton (props design), and Joe Chapa (fight choreography). The production will be stage managed by Hailey Green.