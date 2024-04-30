Adrianna Hicks Will Lead GREASE at Casa Mañana

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adrianna Hicks will return to Casa Mañana to star in Grease this summer as Rizzo. Casa Mañana’s production of Grease is part of the 2023-24 Broadway season and is directed and choreographed by Gerry McIntyre and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date. Grease runs June 1-9 and tickets are on sale now.

Adrianna Hicks will play the iconic role of Rizzo, the brash and streetwise leader of the Pink Ladies. Hicks is a singer and actress who recently earned a Grammy Award for her work originating the role of Sugar in Some Like It Hot on Broadway, the role played by Marilyn Monroe in the film. She is also well known for originating the role of Catherine of Aragon in the smash-hit musical SIX on Broadway. She has performed at the Tony Awards and her additional Broadway credits include The Color Purple with Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo and Aladdin, the latter of which marked her Broadway debut.

Adrianna Hicks was last seen at Casa Mañana in Queen of the Night: An Evening with Whitney in The Reid Cabaret Theatre in 2020. She has appeared in numerous productions at Casa Mañana over the years, including Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, A Motown Christmas, Hairspray and more.

Hicks was raised in McKinney, Texas and attended McKinney High School. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from the University of Oklahoma Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre, where she was awarded a scholarship by the Congressional Black Caucus.

Grease ticket prices start at $39 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, June 1 at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, June 2 at 2pm; Tuesday, June 4 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30pm; Thursday, June 6 at 7:30pm; Friday, June 7 at 8pm; Saturday, June 8 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, June 9 at 2pm.

