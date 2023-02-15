Actress Kelly O'Malley Presents Suicide Prevention Play Series A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES

A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP) makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. Performances will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals, and a reception.

ALIDP will be performed April 7, 8, 13, 14 @ 8pm and April 15 @ 2pm and 8pm, at the Bath House Cultural Center, located at 521 E Lawther Drive off of White Rock Lake. Tickets range from $20-$30 and can be bought at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224981®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falidptx.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ALIDP's producer and actress, Kelly O'Malley is a Frisco native and a graduate of Southern Methodist University as well as the renowned Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Los Angeles. She created ALIDP to transform the tragedy of losing her father in 2011 into hope for others whose lives have been affected by suicide.

"I'm proud that this show is more than a night of excellent theater," O'Malley said, " A Light in Dark Places demonstrates that the performing arts can reduce the stigma and silence surrounding the topic of suicide, which only makes at-risk people more vulnerable. The show creates a safer community where people feel comfortable asking for help, and that can save lives. There is nowhere I would rather provide that hope than in the city where I was born and raised."

A Light in Dark Places is a non-profit organization that breaks down stigma surrounding the topic of suicide by using the performing arts to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. For more about A Light in Dark Places, visit www.alightindarkplaces.org. To find ALIDP on social media, go to Facebook - www.facebook.com/playsforhope or Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alightindarkplaces