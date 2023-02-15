Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actress Kelly O'Malley Presents Suicide Prevention Play Series A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES

ALIDP will be performed April 7, 8, 13, 14 @ 8pm and April 15 @ 2pm and 8pm, at the Bath  House Cultural Center.

Feb. 15, 2023  
Actress Kelly O'Malley Presents Suicide Prevention Play Series A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES

A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP) makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. Performances will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals, and a reception.

ALIDP will be performed April 7, 8, 13, 14 @ 8pm and April 15 @ 2pm and 8pm, at the Bath House Cultural Center, located at 521 E Lawther Drive off of White Rock Lake. Tickets range from $20-$30 and can be bought at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224981®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Falidptx.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ALIDP's producer and actress, Kelly O'Malley is a Frisco native and a graduate of Southern Methodist University as well as the renowned Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Los Angeles. She created ALIDP to transform the tragedy of losing her father in 2011 into hope for others whose lives have been affected by suicide.

"I'm proud that this show is more than a night of excellent theater," O'Malley said, " A Light in Dark Places demonstrates that the performing arts can reduce the stigma and silence surrounding the topic of suicide, which only makes at-risk people more vulnerable. The show creates a safer community where people feel comfortable asking for help, and that can save lives. There is nowhere I would rather provide that hope than in the city where I was born and raised."

A Light in Dark Places is a non-profit organization that breaks down stigma surrounding the topic of suicide by using the performing arts to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. For more about A Light in Dark Places, visit www.alightindarkplaces.org. To find ALIDP on social media, go to Facebook - www.facebook.com/playsforhope or Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/alightindarkplaces




Country Musician Dale Watson Brings Bonafide Honky-Tonk To The Grand This March  Photo
Country Musician Dale Watson Brings Bonafide Honky-Tonk To The Grand This March 
Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that alt-country singer-songwriter Dale Watson will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. 
The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month Photo
The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month
The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’s Fair Park March 3-5, bringing with it all the music, dance, and culture that this exciting, family-friendly event in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.  
The Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are Open Photo
The Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are Open
The online application period for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) will open noon, Monday, February 13, 2023, and close noon, Friday, March 6, 2023.
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITA Photo
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITA
North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre takes the stage with the powerful historical musical Evita, winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Evita performs March 10-19 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

More Hot Stories For You


The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next MonthThe North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month
February 14, 2023

The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’s Fair Park March 3-5, bringing with it all the music, dance, and culture that this exciting, family-friendly event in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.  
The Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are OpenThe Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are Open
February 14, 2023

The online application period for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) will open noon, Monday, February 13, 2023, and close noon, Friday, March 6, 2023.
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITANorth Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITA
February 13, 2023

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre takes the stage with the powerful historical musical Evita, winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Evita performs March 10-19 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.
Ochre House Theater Presents JC, AMATEOchre House Theater Presents JC, AMATE
February 12, 2023

Ochre House Theater is currently presenting the second show of their 2022-23 season, a new and surreal comedy, JC, AMATÉ, written and directed by Carla Parker.
Kat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre ThreeKat Edwards Announced As Managing Director Of Theatre Three
February 9, 2023

Kat Edwards is Theatre Three's new Managing Director. In December 2022, Kat joined the team as the Interim Managing Director and has since been chosen by the Board of Directors to officially take on the role.
share