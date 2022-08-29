AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces 2022/2023 Season Of THE ELEVATOR PROJECT 

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced the 2022/2023 season of The Elevator Project, featuring the work of small and emerging arts groups performing on the Center's campus in the Dallas Arts District. Selected art forms included this season are dance, visual arts, music, and multi-media.

Selected artists:

Agora Artists

B. MOORE DANCE

The DASH Ensemble

Emerge Coalition, Inc.

Jess Garland

mixtamotus

Therefore Art, Sound, and Performance Group

"We are thrilled to welcome this new season of The Elevator Project," says AT&T Performing Arts Center President & CEO Warren Tranquada. "We think these are compelling local artists that our audiences will be excited to see. The Center is proud to shine a spotlight on this work!"

The 2022/2023 season of the Elevator Project will be staged in several venues on the Center's campus. Four productions will be staged in the 6th Floor Studio Theatre in the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, two productions will be in Potter Rose Performance Hall, the mainstage in the Wyly Theatre, and one in Nancy B. Hamon Hall in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House. The Center presents the innovative Elevator Project with support from the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, TACA, and the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Tranquada, who recently joined the Center after 17 years at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, says the Elevator Project was one of the initiatives that really captured his attention.

"This is a great example of the power of collaboration and how it can amplify unique and unheard artistic voices in the city'" said Tranquada. "The spirit embodied by the Elevator Project is one of the primary reasons I chose to make Dallas my home."

Elevator Project participants are chosen through a two-tier, peer-review process. The first tier is the five-member Advisory Review Panel. Their selections are then reviewed by the Executive Review Panel.

Advisory Review Panel:

Emily Bernet, Bombshell Dance Project; Co-founder and Co-artistic Director

Trey Birkhead, Educator, Actor

Arlington Jones, Pianist, Composer, Steinway Recording Artist, Educator

Janielle Kastner, Writer, Performer

Regina Washington, African American Repertory Theater, Executive Managing Director

Executive Review Committee

Ella Goode-Johnson, City of Dallas Arts and Culture Advisory Commission, Chair

Benjamin Espino, City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, Director

Debbie Storey, AT&T Performing Arts Center, former president and CEO

THE ELEVATOR PROJECT 2022/2023 SEASON

Emerge Coalition, Inc.

Tear Down These Walls

Studio Theatre

February 2 - 4, 2023

Tear Down These Walls brings traditional musical performance together with interactive set design. This meaningful project integrates the visual and performing arts, cultivating an immersive and elevated concert experience. Where there are walls, there is separation.

Agora Artists

Eldert Lofts

Studio Theatre

May 4 - 6, 2023

The Eldert Lofts is an original movement-based work made in collaboration with local artists. The piece explores the stories of a community living in a small apartment building. Through a series of vignettes, the work reveals the intimacies and intricacies of relationships, exploring themes of connection, isolation, identity, and support as each character navigates what it means to be in community.

mixtamotus

#Filtered

Studio Theatre

May 11 - 13, 2023

Materializing out of mixatmotus' obsession with the human-machine relationship and social media, #Filtered explores the age-old idiom "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" in a tongue-in-cheek journey of perfectionism between the digital and real self.

Jess Garland

Luminescence

Potter Rose Hall

May 26 - 28, 2023

Luminescence is a performance featuring Jess Garland on a laser-harp created by frequent collaborator Eric Trich. The performance shows the connection between light, sound and visual arts.

Therefore Art, Sound, and Performance Group

Poems for Broken Screens

Hamon Hall

June 1 - 3, 2023

Poems for Broken Screens is a transmedia performance art project spanning multiple genres and disciplines. It is an adventurous expression of 21st century poetry, broadly interpreted: the poem as sound, as image, as movement, as media. This ambitious project is an avant-garde interpretation of poetic forms translated through technology and experimental performance.

B. MOORE DANCE / Bridget L. Moore

Jazz-Soul-Funk-Classics

Potter Rose Hall

July 21 - 23, 2023

B. MOORE DANCE presents a classic night of sultry jazz, soulful harmony, and the funkiest funk at the Wyly Theatre in the Dallas Arts District. Adding to her prolific repertoire of choreographic work, Artistic Director, Bridget L. Moore focuses her eclectic, diverse and daring vision on music that rocks avant-garde audiences around the world. Get ready to take this immersive, kaleidoscopic trip through the cosmic universe! The dynamic dancers of B. MOORE DANCE, coupled with live music, vocalists, and visual artists from Dallas, will be a festive delight for the soul that you don't want to miss.

The DASH Ensemble

The Power of Collision

Studio Theatre

July 28 - 30, 2023

The Power of Collision tells a familiar story that expresses how fragile life can be, how heavy things can get, and how exciting life can become when you weather the storm of both. The plot unfolds over the course of three acts, each one displaying a distinct use of contemporary movement and illusionism as innovative tools for storytelling.