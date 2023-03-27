ANNIE Returns To Bass Hall, March 28- April 2; Digital Lottery Announced!

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that ANNIE will host a digital ticket lottery powered by Broadway Direct.

Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $33 tickets available for select performances at Bass Performance Hall. The iconic Tony Award-winning musical returns to Bass Hall in an all-new tour, March 28 - April 2, as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, March 27, for the Tuesday evening performance, March 28. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $33 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All ticketholders will be required to comply with current health and safety protocols at Bass Performance Hall. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, excluding the weekend matinee performances, and concluding with the Sunday evening performance, April 2. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

ANNIE is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of "Pepper" in the Original Broadway production, choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin), with orchestrations by Dan DeLange. Talitha Fehr is the Music Coordinator and Elaine Davidson is the Music Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Wilson Chin (Pass Over), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Jersey Boys), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis (Disney's Aladdin), hair & wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting, LLC.

The lovable mutt "Sandy" is once again trained by Tony Award Honoree William Berloni (ANNIE, A Christmas Story, Legally Blonde).

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in this new production - just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Hailed by the Chicago Tribune as, "one of the best family musicals ever penned!", ANNIE features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. All three authors received 1977 Tony Awards for their work.

By permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC, ANNIE is based on Harold Gray's popular comic strip "Little Orphan Annie" which premiered in the 1920s in the New York Daily News and became one of the most widely read strips in the 30s and 40s. Lyricist Martin Charnin bought a coffee table book called "The Life and Hard Times of Little Orphan Annie" as a Christmas gift for a friend in 1970. The clerk at the bookstore was too busy to wrap the book, so Charnin took the book home to wrap it. Instead, he read it and fell in love with the strip and set out to secure the rights. The friend never got the book.

The original production of ANNIE had its world premiere on Aug 10, 1976 at the Goodspeed Opera House (Michael J. Price, Executive Director) and opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 at the Alvin Theatre (Neil Simon theatre). It went on to win the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Cast Show Album and seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin). It closed on Broadway after playing 2,377 performances. ANNIE was revived on Broadway in 1997 and again in 2014. Ithas been made into a film three times (1982, 1999, 2014) and was most recently featured as a live television production on NBC. The show remains one of the biggest Broadway musical hits ever; it has been performed in 28 languages and has been running somewhere around the world for 45 years.

The beloved score for ANNIE includes "Maybe," "It's the Hard Knock Life," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," "Easy Street," "I Don't Need Anything But You" and the eternal anthem of optimism, "Tomorrow."

ANNIE comes to Fort Worth as part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues in May with Broadway's funniest new musical, TOOTSIE. The 2022-2023 season concludes in June with HADESTOWN, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.